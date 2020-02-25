“Why can’t you stop it?” Amy Meeks asked a representative at Greenwood’s social security office in regards to money being taken out of her checking account for an insurance policy she canceled a year and a half ago. Meeks immediately knew something wasn’t right, so she fought.
On Dec. 31, 2017, Meeks canceled a supplemental insurance policy through managed care company Humana Inc. She called Humana in October of 2017 and said she did not want the policy any longer come Jan. 11, 2018 — the day Humana claimed to have received Meeks’ last payment.
Meeks noticed an increase in her Medicare once she received her next disability check.
“I knew that I was overpaying,” she said.
Meeks contacted the Clinton office of U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-3rd District, which led to caseworker Tosha Hart writing multiple letters to whoever could rectify Meeks’ issue. Meeks did her own due diligence by checking in with the social security office in Greenwood and asking the office’s claims representative Courtney Peacock for assistance.
A year and a half of waiting for Peacock or Hart to help resolve the situation, continued payments on the canceled supplemental policy and calls to Medicare’s resolution center led to Meeks calling state Rep. John McCravy in September. McCravy designated Sherri Lewis, McCravy, Newlon and Sturkie Law Firm P.A. Intake Specialist, to help Meeks.
“Sherri got the ball moving,” Meeks said.
Meeks previously established a relationship with personal injury lawyer Jason L. Sturkie, who helped her get approved for disability back in 2008. Meeks came to Sturkie after dealing with seizures and back troubles that stem from a past broken back injury. Because of her condition, Meeks visits a pain management physician every month.
“She is a constituent that really needed our help, and we were able to do that,” Lewis said. “We love helping people in the community, there’s no other way to explain it.”
Lewis and McCravy reached out to numerous organizations on a daily, and sometimes monthly basis — depending on who they could get in touch with — to assist Meeks. The two called Humana, who said the last check they received from Meeks was on Jan. 11, 2018 for the month of December 2017. Humana did write a letter for Meeks to give to the social security office, but that did not stop payments for the policy being drafted out her checking account each month. Meeks recalls a social security office representative telling her that “they don’t know where the money’s going to.”
Together, Lewis and Meeks called Greenwood’s social security office in December to get more information on Meeks’ policies. The representative gave Meeks and Lewis the policy number of the canceled supplemental policy, but they also gave them a policy number to a policy that they would not disclose to her. That’s when Meeks began to question if she had been paying on someone else’s policy?
The Index-Journal contacted Greenwood’s social security office and did not receive a response.
It took about five months for Meeks’ problem to be rectified, and Lewis and McCravy “had to go through numerous jumps and hoops to get it done.”
Meeks received two letters from the U.S. Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland — one detailing the amount of money that social security placed in her checking account for the year 2018, and the second letter detailed what they owed her up to last month.
“Based on the information we have you are due a refund for your health plan premiums and your Medicare prescription drug plan costs,” the letter from the Social Security Administration said.
“I’m glad it’s settled, but you don’t know who else they may be doing the same way,” Meeks said.
Lewis did not give an opinion on the parties responsible for Meeks’ situation, but she did acknowledge that what happened to her for that period of time was unfair and she knows “something happened to cause her not to get results for two years.”
“I can’t say where it went wrong, simply because I was never given a straight answer,” she said. “We kept fighting for her and she fought for herself.”
McCravy thinks Meeks is a “great lady” and hopes she won’t have any more issues going forward.
“She’s a part of our community,” he said. “I care about helping all my constituents.”
Lewis has not had anyone else come to her or McCravy about problems with the social security office since Meeks’ case was resolved, but she is “sure that there are people out there.”
“We had different constituents that asked us to help them in different areas, we’ve helped a lot of people in different scenarios, but that was one that was tough and we fought long and hard for it.”