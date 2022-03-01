When their creek turned red, some Greenwood residents worried there had been a chemical spill in their backyards.
But the red water flowing through Stockman Branch wasn’t contaminated. Instead, it was dyed. The creek runs near Milwee Avenue from Clover Drive to New Market Street, and shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Greenwood city firefighters were called out to investigate the red hue.
Capt. Todd Wall at the scene said he didn’t initially know what red substance had colored the creek’s water. Lt. Chad Israel suited up, covering his body from head to toe to handle a potentially hazardous, unknown chemical. Three other firefighters helped him suit up for the job.
There was no smell rising from the water, and firefighters looked down on the creek as Wall lowered a pH test strip attached to a piece of caution tape to safely check the acidity or alkalinity of the water.
The strip came back green. Neutral.
Firefighters learned from public works staff that the fountain Uptown had been dyed earlier, and staff was draining the dyed water, which flowed into the creek. City Public Works Director Erek Leary said the dye isn’t harmful to plants or animal life, but it did cause the red water that alarmed some residents.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.