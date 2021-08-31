South Carolina has stepped up to help recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.
Up to 20 people from the state are in New Orleans, said Ben Williamson, communications director for the Red Cross of South Carolina. In total, nearly 600 volunteers from throughout the nation are in Louisiana.
The last of the South Carolina team arrived Saturday. Volunteers sheltered during Sunday. Going out into the community has been delayed because of safety concerns.
Of the volunteer team, four people are from the Upstate — Greenville, Laurens, Seneca and Spartanburg — he said Monday.
Once safety is determined, volunteers will go out into hardest-hit communities, feeding people, meeting people to open assistance cases to develop more long-term aid, Williamson said.
In the coming days, work will shift with volunteers going into communities with vehicles, handing out meals, water and items such as cleaning supplies. He said those volunteers will meet families and then do casework: what do families need, was their home destroyed, what resources can volunteers help with. The goal is to get people and families back on road to recovery.
“We’re still trying to get a grasp on the damage,” he said.
Red Cross staff likely will be in the area for months. Volunteers commit to two-week deployments, then the Red Cross sends new volunteers to replace them, Williamson said. More help is likely to be dispatched once the situation is assessed.
Volunteers are either retired, or between jobs, he said. All are trained before going out on subjects such as COVID safety and management of shelters. They go through several dozen hours of training. The Red Cross also has registered health professionals for specialized relief work.
South Carolina hasn’t been forgotten. Williamson said the Red Cross has volunteers in the state to deal with any damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
It looks like the state will be spared major impact from the storm, he said. The Red Cross has several hundred volunteers in the area ready to serve. They also respond to home fires.
“I think we are in a situation where people are looking to help,” Williamson said. If people wish to help, they can join the Red Cross. Visit redcross.org/volunteer for information. With COVID-19, a lot of virtual opportunities are available. If people can’t volunteer, the Red Cross accepts donations of cash. It allows volunteers to give food and cleaning supplies, helps to replace clothes, and for storm victims to get a hotel room for a few days.