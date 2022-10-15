Red Cross helps two families after separate fires From staff reports Oct 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting two Calhoun Falls families after separate home fires. The Red Cross is helping six people whose home along McKenley Creek Road was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning and four people whose home along Anderson Street was destroyed by fire early Saturday.The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to resources. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood man dies in late-night shooting No bond set for man charged in shooting death; victim's relative has outburst in courtroom Story of Ware Shoals football tragedy lingers in small town Two face armed robbery, weapon charges Family, friends remember Edwards as an 'everyday dad' Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Bal's Big Give continues Students receive scholarships from the Abney Foundation Lander offers graduate school Fair