Red Cross helps people in Abbeville County after fire From staff reports Jan 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Red Cross volunteers are assisting families whose homes, located on Cambridge Street in Abbeville, were damaged Saturday afternoon by a fire.The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Most read news Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention