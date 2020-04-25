American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located along Cobb Road in Greenwood, was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.
There were no injuries, Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said. He said there is "significant fire damage" under the mobile home and where the firefighters had to cut the floor.
The Northwest Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.