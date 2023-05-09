Red Cross assisting homeowner after fire on Harless Street From staff reports May 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greenwood fire units responded to 3903 Harless St. Friday night to the back portion of the home in flames. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Greenwood Fire units are continuing to investigate a fire at 3903 Harless St. that displaced one person on Friday night.Greenwood County Public Information Officer Abby Banks said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire appeared to have started in the back deck area.The American Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Most read news Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition