Greenwood fire units responded to 3903 Harless St. Friday night to the back portion of the home in flames.

City of Greenwood Fire units are continuing to investigate a fire at 3903 Harless St. that displaced one person on Friday night.

Greenwood County Public Information Officer Abby Banks said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire appeared to have started in the back deck area.

