Greenwood County’s recycling schedules go out starting Monday after a delay in getting them printed, but the county is still offering biweekly curbside recycling.
Although residents who get recycling services won’t have the usual magnet calendar, the printed calendars will be attached to roll carts this coming week, Road Maintenance Superintendent Matthew Mills said.
The county still recycles paper, plastic and metal, including empty aerosol cans, aluminum or steel cans, cardboard boxes and plastic bags. The county can’t recycle plastic bags, glass, electronics or Styrofoam, or containers with liquid waste in them.
The county offers single-stream recycling, meaning residents don’t have to sort recyclable materials into different types.
All recyclables just have to fit within a resident’s roll cart, which should be placed with arrows facing the curb by 7 a.m. on the day listed on your calendar. All items should be loose within the roll cart, as trash bags can’t be recycled.
The county’s collection trucks have an automated arm that lifts the roll carts and dumps the recyclable materials in, to be brought to the recycling center at the Greenwood County landfill on Siloam Church Road.
When the county’s recycling program began in 1990, it was profitable to sell off recyclable items, but as of last year it cost the county about $225,000 a year to run single-stream recycling with Pratt. The county still makes money selling cardboard and scrap metal, but it doesn’t cover the cost of recycling services.
Mills said once the trucks bring and dump recyclable materials at the recycling center, they load the materials into trucks to sell what they can to Pratt Recycling, based in Newberry. Recyclable items brought to Public Works from recycling roll carts aren’t processed locally, and they don’t end up in the landfill, Mills said.
“Pratt has their own sorting system,” Mills said. “From our facility we load it straight into trucks and then take it to them.”
