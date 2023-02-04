Greenwood County’s recycling schedules go out starting Monday after a delay in getting them printed, but the county is still offering biweekly curbside recycling.

Although residents who get recycling services won’t have the usual magnet calendar, the printed calendars will be attached to roll carts this coming week, Road Maintenance Superintendent Matthew Mills said.

