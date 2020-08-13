Children in Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 won’t be purchasing a home anytime soon, but that isn’t stopping the Greenwood Association of Realtors from helping them prepare ahead of the socially distant school year.
Realtors Kay Babylon-West, Joel Ridings, Valeria Smith and Anne Gunby noticed students were coming to school unprepared. The back-to-school drive began because the group wanted to help families buy school supplies.
“Kids are our future,” Babylon-West said. “If you don’t help them out, then what does that say about us?”
Ridings said a number of teachers have to pay out-of-pocket to buy school supplies for students who otherwise couldn’t afford them.
“They’re doing what they have to do so their kids are prepared for school,” he said.
The Greenwood Association of Realtors worked with the Greenwood Pathway House in the spring and raised $1,500 to buy food, clothes and personal-hygiene products for the homeless.
“We figured we could try to do something similar for the schools and provide supplies that might help the kids be a little bit more prepared,” Ridings said.
The group picks different places each quarter of the fiscal year and does something nice for them. When assisting the Greenwood Pathway House, Ridings said they only reached out to Realtors and industry-specific people. This time, they posted it on Facebook, opened it up to the public and a lot of people have shown interest in donating.
The group is collecting monetary donations and supplies, which can be dropped off at the Greenwood Association of Realtors’ office. Ridings said the donated monies will be collected and spent on supplies that both school districts need.
“Realtors do more than just sell houses,” Babylon-West said. “We’ve always contributed to the Greenwood Promise and we believe in the education of the children.”
Babylon-West said Realtors are part of the community and have children who go to school in both districts. Ridings has a daughter going into fourth grade at Merrywood Elementary.
“It’s all part of the giving back,” Babylon-West said. “It’s all service to your community. We have done these kinds of things in the past and will continue to do them going forward.”
To donate, drop supplies off at the Greenwood Association of Realtors office by Aug. 20. You also may contact Ridings and get his Venmo information to donate monetarily.