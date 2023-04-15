SLV-aerial-01.jpg

Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick is built around 72,000-acre Lake Thurmond.

 SUBMITTED FILE PHOTO

The sale of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village to a company that is headquartered in China has been nixed and another deal has been reached with a U.S.-based firm.

Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group in February. Concerns from residents about a Chinese-based firm buying property in McCormick County spurred residents to speak out and legislators to take action.

