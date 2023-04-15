The sale of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village to a company that is headquartered in China has been nixed and another deal has been reached with a U.S.-based firm.
Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group in February. Concerns from residents about a Chinese-based firm buying property in McCormick County spurred residents to speak out and legislators to take action.
A new agreement between SLVW and Nassau Enterprise LLC is moving forward, County Councilman Chuck Cook told residents during a joint meeting between town and county officials. He said the mutual decision to end the deal between SLVW and Food Base Group was communicated to SLV residents via a public announcement.
The announcement said Nassau Enterprise is fully owned and managed by U.S. citizens.
A bill working its way through the state Legislature aimed to halt the original sale. State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, whose district includes portions of McCormick County, introduced the legislation, which says “no corporation controlled by a foreign adversary may acquire any interest in real property within the state.”
It defines a foreign adversary as any foreign government or nongovernment person determined by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to have engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of citizens.
China is one of five nations the Department of Commerce considers a foreign adversary. The others are Russia, Iran, North Korea and Cuba.
AnPac Bio’s website lists Bihu County in Zhejiang Province, China as the company’s corporate headquarters.
Senate Bill No. 576, which passed the House, is currently at the Senate committee level. It would need to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
SLVW, which employs 21 team members, has been operating in the village since 2018.
SLVW, which has no ownership in Savannah Lakes Village clubs and amenities, is engaged in development, marketing and real estate sales in the 4,300-acre community that winds along Lake Thurmond. SLVW owns about 220 lots in the village.
Additional information about the sale to Nassau Enterprise will be communicated to SLV residents next week, The Journal Messenger and Reporter in McCormick reported.