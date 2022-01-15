For the most part, people are chill about being chilled.
Upstate South Carolina is expected to see damaging levels of ice. according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will change to freezing rain from south to north, starting late Saturday through Sunday morning. The area could see scattered power outages and tree damage.
Concerns about the cold snap sent people into stores to stock up on equipment, food and supplies.
Tyler Gollman, the shop manager with Triangle True Value Hardware, said the store had sold out of most of its stock by Saturday morning, including three pallets of ice melt, and 2,000 gallons of propane. The store had sold all of its generators.
A customer seeking cordage for a generator to fuel his house was advised to visit Lowes as the hardware store couldn't help him.
"I think the thing is Greenwood never gets this kind of weather, so people don't know how to deal with it," Gollman said. The employees are trained for it. They need to be able to help the customers.
The store had sold many of its heaters. People also were turning in their heaters for work, such as replacing the wicks. People also picked up plumbing supplies to deal with frozen pipes and cracked PVC.
The store recently got a larger tank for propane that holds 1,125 gallons. It sold out twice on Friday, Gollman said. Usually, it needs to be filled every other day.
Gollman had been filling propane tanks since at 8 a.m. Saturday. He was still filling at noon and several customers stood in line waiting for their supply. He admitted he might need to fill the tank again.
"I imagine it'll keep going for the rest of the day," he said between fill-ups and reporting amounts sold to in-store staff.
One customer explained he would hate to be home and have no power. He uses gas logs only went the temperatures hit the teens or when the power goes out.
Given the forecast of ice and snow in the Carolinas, he said, "I'd rather have 6 inches of soft snow than 2 inches of ice."
His other preparation for the cold is putting out extra feed for his cattle.
Gollman's advice is for people to check the forecast for weather and road conditions.
As of Saturday morning, the store had no plans to shorten its hours. Gollman said extending hours might be considered. One consideration is the employees' safety.
The trick is helping people prepare, but keep your cool about it, he said. There has been no panic buying.
Get what you need, but don’t panic because that’s when you’re really in trouble, said Travis Wagler, the owner of Abbeville Hardware Store.
“We've been busy and we’re still busy,” he said at nearly 1 p.m. as cash registers rang out purchases in the background. Customers had been buying salt, propane cylinders, flashlights and other gear.
Other stores are facing shortages of equipment, as well. Wagler said he expects his store to be mostly restocked by Tuesday. The store has no plans for extended hours.
Shoppers hit food stores as well. A customer exiting the Food Lion on Highway 72 remarked with a smile, "It's a madhouse."
About 2 p.m., the bread shelves were bare, as was the orange juice section. The milk and deli meats sections were decimated and standing supplies of bottled water were nearly drained.
At checkout, almost all lanes were open and lines led away. In one case, a line snaked around an aisle.
Hysteria about weather is sometimes promoted by the media, observed June Van Cleaf, who stayed away from stores to visit the dog park at Grace Street Park with her dog, Max. Throwing a ball at Max with a tool called "Chuckit," she said the only shopping she had done was to get an extra bag of dog food.