Dozens of eyes were trained for the skies Thursday morning in Greenwood.
A rocket launch at Brewer Middle School culminated the work students did at Greenwood County School District 50’s robotics and aeronautics camp.
A windy morning meant the rockets landed around the front of the school and sent students running to grab their creations and see how they held up.
The camp was one of the local offerings for students during intersession, a weeklong break in the school year to provide a chance for relaxation and remediation.
Student Harrison McPhail is a repeat attendee of the robotics and aeronautics camp, which is typically held during the summer.
“I’ve always been interested in robotics,” McPhail said. Previously he took part in the robotics camp, but this year went to the aeronautics side.
Alyssa Powell, a fourth-grader, got her first experience with robotics during the robotics camp. She preferred the programming part of the experience overall and hopes to do more with robotics.
Robotics students worked with two robotics, learning to code and direct them.
Adair Pederson, part of the Instructional Technology team for the district, said the activity uses multiple skills. Teamwork, and the ability to work cooperatively with others, is one. They also have to use analytical and mathematical skills to determine the speed and angles of the robot’s movement.
“I think it opens up a wealth of possibilities for students that they may not know are out there, you know, and also it may pique an interest in something they didn’t realize they had any interest in,” Pederson said. “Also anytime you’re working with something like this where you have to problem-solve with others, that’s a good life lesson.”
Lori Cothern, director of federal programs, said the camp aims to encourage students to apply for certain magnet programs the district has, like the STEMS program at Westview Middle.
The camp is also just an exciting experience for students, she said.
“They don’t realize how much they’re learning and they really do learn a lot of different skills,” she said.
