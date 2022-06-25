Reactions from across the Lakelands and the state to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade:
“We have been advocating for babies and single moms for over 20 years. Now it is time for our state-elected officials to support this ruling in order to protect the unborn babies that are unable to help themselves. This will save many young women from having to make such a heart-breaking decision.”
— Tammie Price, president and founder of A Place for Us Ministries
”We’re looking forward to helping more women choose life. We are celebrating. … I was in junior high when it went through and I never thought it would ever be overturned. … It goes back to the states, so it’s not as if abortion is going to go away.”
— Brenda Feece, executive director of the Crossroads Women’s Center
“One of the core tenets of the national Democratic Party platform is ‘Securing Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice.’ Roe v. Wade provided reproductive freedoms during the first trimester and allowed for regulations after fetal viability. However, through shady manipulation altering the makeup of the Supreme Court, individual states are now allowed to impose a narrow religious view defining life as beginning at the point of conception, a view not shared by a large portion of the population or even among different faiths. Our hearts break for those couples no longer able to use in-vitro fertilization to conceive. We’re scared for the pre-teen girls who are raped and forced to give birth. We’re angry on behalf of women who are locked into pregnancies they never wanted, having their right to self-determination removed by government overreach. We still have a chance at the state level to mitigate some of this damage and protect the rights of women to proper health care and freedom to pursue their lives as they see fit. We will continue to fight for women with every breath we take.”
— Greenwood Democratic Party
executive committee
“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”
— Gov. Henry McMaster
- “This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have, and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”
— state Attorney General
Alan Wilson
“The very purpose of government is to protect our God-given natural rights, and the most fundamental of these rights is the right to life. With Roe being overturned, states have new opportunities to expand protections for the unborn. I encourage every state legislature, especially in South Carolina, to immediately move forward with pro-life legislation that will protect all children in the womb.”
— U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan
“The issue of life will now be decided by elected officials in the states, the same way the issue was handled until 1973. Simply stated, this decision represents a constitutional reset. Finally, all these decades of toiling in the vineyards fighting for conservative judges has paid off. I am glad to have done my part in this cause. I also appreciate President Trump’s leadership in nominating conservative justices.”
— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham
“A nation in which abortion is the ‘first and best’ answer for moms in challenging circumstances is a nation that has sacrificed its moral clarity and courage. America’s fundamental promises include the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our support for babies and their mothers re-establishes those shared values that began to erode over the last several decades.”
— U.S. Sen. Tim Scott
“(Expletive) them! Restrictive laws will not impact the number of abortions in America but will impact the number of safe abortions. Women are not objects to be controlled. This is exactly the time that women must rally together. We must codify a woman’s right to choose. The ‘kill them later coalition’ will not prevail. They want to force their policy to ‘birth them now and provide no support for them later.’ Today’s decision was the last straw. I am mad as hell and I am ready to do something about it.”
— state Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkley, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
“The current reality is grim, but Democrats will continue to fight like hell to protect a woman’s right to a legal, safe abortion. Conservatives believe that freedom and life begin at conception, and, under their vision for America, it ends there as well.”
— state Rep. Todd Rutherford,
D-Richland,
House minority leader
“Today’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade pits states against states for legal abortion access and creates terrifyingly difficult barriers for women and families who live in states controlled by Republicans. Elections have consequences, and it will be up to voters to push back on the GOP’s single-minded focus to gain control over your body by voting in November.”
— Trav Robertson Jr., state Democratic Party chairperson
“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a victory for life everywhere. The pro-life movement has been working for decades to educate and motivate folks to stand for the unborn, and we’ll continue to do just that in this new life after Roe.”
— Drew McKissick,
state Republican Party
chairperson