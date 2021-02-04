With rabies, prevention is the best way to go.
The disease reared its head Tuesday when a skunk tested positive for rabies. It was turned into the lab on Monday. The skunk was found in the eastern section of Abbeville County near Oakwood Farms Court and County Road S-1-3. According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, two dogs are in quarantine.
It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease, according to DHEC. The skunk is the first animal in Abbeville County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been six cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged around 148 positive cases a year. In 2020, four of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Abbeville County.
Rabies is a virus (Lyssavirus) that can be transmitted by any mammal when saliva or neural tissue of an infected animal is introduced into the body of a healthy person or animal. It infects cells in the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain and ultimately death, according to DHEC. Exposure can occur through a bite, scratch or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucous membranes such as the eyes or mouth.
Rabies is an ongoing problem, said Melinda Redding, owner of Animal Care Center in Abbeville, who encourages both dog and cat owners to get their pets vaccinated.
The most serious reason to get pets vaccinated is it is the law, she said. An uncomfortable reason that might hit harder with pet owners is Redding said she has had to cut off the heads of pets that got into a fight with a rabid animal.
Two vaccines are available, a one-year and a three-year vaccine, she said. The vaccines usually cost about $10 and are easy to administer. A vaccine is cheaper than anything else a pet owner would have to do.
Any pet over 12 weeks old should be vaccinated, Redding said.
Some people try to argue that their animal stays in the back yard and isn't exposed. The problem with the theory is that rabid animals will seek out other animals because their anger center is affected. They will go into yards.
Redding recalled a case where a dog that fought a wild animal had come into the clinic. It died within 10 days. The family of four had to have all its dogs put to sleep and the entire family had to have post-exposure rabies shots.
Formerly, the treatment required 14 shots into the abdomen. Today it's a series of five shots spread out over months, Redding said.
According to DHEC, the treatment regimen can cost more than $3,000. The number of post-exposure treatments given in the United States each year is estimated to be between 40,000 to 50,000.
"You really would rather get your dog vaccinated," Redding said.
Cats should be vaccinated as well. She said cats tend to be underrepresented.
Rabies can infect skunks, raccoons, cows, goats, squirrels (if they survive an attack) and bats.
The latter is Redding's argument for pet owners who keep a cat in house. A bat can get into a house and infect a cat that always stays indoors.
People should not play with wild animals. Redding said you can't tell an animal is rabid without taking its head off and submitting it for testing. An infected animal can take months to show positive.
If a pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that it could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915 during normal business hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday — or the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to the skunk or another suspect animal, reach out to the local Environmental Affairs office.
Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.
It's important to remember that rabies is a medical urgency, but not an emergency. Rabies in humans is 100% preventable through prompt, appropriate medical care.