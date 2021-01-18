ABBEVILLE
It’s not much bigger than the size of the town’s football stadium. But the cobblestone-lined Court Square in the city center provides the perfect place for people to gather, shop, eat and enjoy the trappings of a Southern lifestyle.
Even on a windswept Saturday, people were out and about in the historic town.
Shawn Swinnie from High Point, North Carolina, and Laquesha Cannon from Winston-Salem came to visit their sorority sister Samantha Stancil.
“I like that it’s quiet and it’s cute,” Swinnie said. “It’s homey.”
Cannon visited Abbeville once before, and she joined the women in the center of Court Square, among the monuments and relics of the Civil War, to chat and take pictures of each other.
“We’ve just been hanging out and visiting with friends,” Cannon said. “It’s quaint here.”
Stancil grew up in Washington, but moved to Abbeville in 2019. She is a teacher in Greenwood.
“I like that Abbeville is a small-knit community even though it’s a little bit smaller than Greenwood,” Stancil said. “I grew up in the city, so I prefer places that are outside of the city that are super quiet, where I can get to know my neighbors and my neighbors can get to know me.”
Stancil said she likes how Abbeville has different events in the square throughout the year. “It kind of brings the whole community together,” she said.
Paul and Toni Ackerman said visiting Abbeville provided them a night away from their home in Augusta, Georgia. They were staying at the historic Belmont Inn.
“We were going to visit some state parks, but it’s really cold, so we think we’ll just walk around here,” Paul said. “We like Mexican restaurant (Maria’s) across the street.”
Blake Liner came from Greenwood for one thing: to get a hot dog at the Roughhouse.
“They remind me of the old-fashioned steamed hot dogs that we used to get in times past,” Liner said. “I just really enjoy them.”
Liner said he appreciates the quaintness of the town.
“We come over here often just to take it in,” he said. “Sometimes we come over to just sit in the square and enjoy the day. It’s a little cold and blustery today.”
Hannah Beth Hedden works at the Roughhouse and lives in Abbeville.
“We have a lot of character and a lot of history,” said Hedden, who was busy serving hot dogs. “I think that’s why people like to come here and visit all the shops.”
Cathy Garner lives in Anderson. Her son, David Garner, is Abbeville County director. She was in town to pick up her grandchildren.
“I love it because it’s so old world with the cobblestone, and everybody’s so nice,” Garner said. “Everybody is so sweet here.”