There’s a lot that’s taken for granted daily, such as being able to say goodnight to loved ones in person.
Avery Games took two steps out of her bedroom recently to say goodnight to her family when she remembered with a start that she’s not supposed to leave her room. She rushed back into her bedroom, where the 17-year-old Cambridge Academy junior has been quarantined since April 15, when she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been sick for about a month and a half, but we don’t know if it’s been COVID the whole time or if it was just a sinus infection at first,” she said.
At first she just felt stuffy, but gradually her symptoms began to line up with the rapidly spreading COVID-19, and when she suddenly felt like she had the flu her family took her to get tested. She was tested through Self Regional Medical Center’s drive-through sample collection area on April 10, and received word the following Wednesday.
“I was more afraid that I could infect someone around me,” Games said. “Luckily, my whole family has tested negative.”
Talking on speakerphone with her mother, MarEli Sherrill in the room, Games said her biggest symptom is fatigue. Her mother, with a mask on while in Games’ room, said the family had already been rigorously following precautions, so adjusting to having a quarantined daughter didn’t take much more effort.
Everyone going into her room needs to put a mask on, and when handling anything Games has touched, her family either puts on gloves or washes their hands immediately after. Sherrill said they’re vigilant about cleaning anything she comes in contact with that leaves the room, but they’re not paranoid.
The biggest disruption for them comes in the family dynamic. They were hunkered down at home as a family, but now Games is stuck in her room alone.
“No more family dinners, no more game nights — which, we were doing a lot of that,” Sherrill said. “We’re lucky enough, though, that we’ve got a house where she has her own bedroom and bathroom.”
Games has ways of staying entertained; she’s got a TV and her laptop, and she’s been keeping in touch with friends online.
“I’m very much an introvert, so I’m already used to being by myself,” she said with a laugh. “I texted my friends that I took for granted making my own food.”
She misses things like that: Not being able to enjoy family movie nights, or eating breakfast with everyone and lounging in the living room. She misses not being able to pick up her cat and carry her to bed at night. Thankfully, with three dogs and four cats around the house, she’s rarely hurting for company.
“Whenever you need a hug, if you can’t hug your family, you hug your dog,” she said.
Games has a running group message with some of her friends, and she sent a message one day to update them on her diagnosis. They had all been aware of the coronavirus situation, of course, but Games said it seemed like her diagnosis made it real for everyone, including herself.
“It really hadn’t hit everyone yet. It really hadn’t hit me yet,” she said. “They were so loving and so concerned. I think that’s what really made me realize I had the coronavirus.”
Neighbors, friends and loved ones from other states all sent their best wishes. Games has family in Ohio, and she was told the parishioners of a church she’s never visited there are all praying for her safe and swift recovery. People have cooked meals and offered to run errands for the family in what Sherrill said has been an overwhelming show of support and love.
Still, inside the house there are a few tense thoughts running through everyone’s minds. Sherrill said the medical team told her the tests she and other relatives in the house with Games took is only about 60 to 70% accurate, so there’s a chance they could be carriers or develop the illness later.
“We’re honestly a little bit in limbo, we really don’t know,” Sherrill said. “That’s probably the most disquieting thing. It’s not black and white, there’s a lot of gray.”
While there’s a sense of being stronger together as a family, there’s no denying that cabin fever still creeps up and can add tension to otherwise normal interactions. But still, Games said there’s so much joy to be found in the support and love she’s seen from family, friends and total strangers alike.
“This kind of situation shows people’s true natures, and I don’t mean that in a bad way,” she said. “It just really shows the empathy and kindness in everyone’s hearts.”