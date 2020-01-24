Good Times Brewing invited residents to partake in adult beverages, ping-pong and conversation during its grand opening Wednesday evening.
One foot inside Good Times and visitors will spot mounds of handcrafted wooden tables to the right and a bar with a wide selection of beverages in front of them.
Upstairs consists of a venue area where recreational games such as ping-pong and cornhole can be played, a second bar that serves draft beer and iced tea and a balcony area guests can sit outside and drink at. Visitors who have disabilities or who do not want to take the stairs can use the brewery’s elevator.
Mill House’s owners, Gianpaolo Bonaca and Paul Bartolomeo, opened Good Times to diversify what Greenwood has to offer.
“I think Greenwood’s been growing over the last few years,” Bonaca said. “I’d really like to see more happen Uptown.”
Bonaca hopes traffic from Jon Holloway’s Sundance Gallery, Howard’s on Main, Inn on the Square and Good Times will “get some of that activity on Maxwell.”
Good Times is a part of the continued revitalization of Maxwell Avenue, Mayor Brandon Smith said.
“I think you can look at track records of other cities that are growing and bustling, and a craft brewery like this is one of the keys that you see to success,” Smith said. “Having a craft brewery like this just draws people in from other areas and it’s a communal venue, and so this is huge.”
Good Times’ opening is especially huge for younger Greenwood residents. Luis Threadgill thinks Greenwood “needed something like this.”
“If you didn’t know you were in Greenwood you would feel like you’re in somewhere bigger, like Greenville. It feels like it’s catching up to more developed, more up-and-coming places,” he said.
Callie Johnson thinks Good Times is a “cool spot.”
“I think it’s going to a point for people to come and hang out, and it’s got this young vibe to it. I think it’s pretty awesome,” she said.
Nick Jones, taproom manager, said Good Times Brewing is focused on “quality, progress and community.”
“To be able to bring together different groups of people for different things under the same building and having all sorts of fun doing it — that for me is really exciting,” he said.
Jones is confident that in the future, Good Times will be able to serve the whole state. But being a part of the community is what matters most to him.
“If we can offer a good time and make sure that we have a positive impact on the community then we’re doing the right thing,” he said.
Good Times will host various events Saturday and Sunday. A Good Morning for Yoga and Game Night will be at 10 a.m. Saturday and Hymns & Hops will start Sunday at 5:30 p.m.