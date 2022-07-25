Recent campaign disclosures give some insight into the fundraising and spending of candidates running for public office in Greenwood.
July 10 was the deadline for the second quarter campaign disclosures to the State Ethics Commission. Candidates running for state and local offices in the November general election, have to disclose contributions to their campaigns and their expenses, assuming they make or spend $500 or more.
The race with the most money in it is the state House of Representatives District 13 race, between incumbent Republican John McCravy and Democratic challenger Bill Kimler. McCravy is serving his third term in the State House, while Kimler serves as the chairperson of the Greenwood County Democratic Party.
According to his campaign disclosure, McCravy raised $6,060 between April 1 and June 30 from 14 donors, including two businesses. In that same period, though, he refunded $7,200 worth of donations from the previous quarter. He said he discovered a discrepancy auditing his own campaign finances and decided to refund donations because he was uncertain if those donors had given more money than is allowed under state contribution limits.
“I recently found a discrepancy involving contribution limits and followed the S.C. House Ethics counsel guidance in refunding any excess contributions and documenting the refunds in a transparent way,” he said.
Aside from the refunds, McCravy spent $1,000 in the second quarter on a consulting group, along with the membership fee for the state GOP.
Kimler’s disclosures showed $8,642 from more than 80 donors, along with $500 from the Greenwood County Democratic Party. In the same quarter, he’s spent nearly $3,000 total on advertising, office supplies, payment processing fees and access to a voter database from the state Democratic Party.
In Greenwood County, the County Council District 3 race drew a $2,000 donation to Johanna Bishop from the S.C. REALTOR Political Action Committee. Bishop serves as president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors and has spent about $936 on local media and social media advertising.
District 3 incumbent Melissa Spencer spent about $153 on flyers for her campaign. She and Bishop both ran as Democrats in the June primary election, which Bishop won in a runoff race. Bishop faces no Republican challenger in November.
State House District 12’s race has seen $2,000 donated to Democratic incumbent Anne Parks, $1,000 each from the S.C. Dental Association and the state Funeral Director Association. Parks is the funeral director at Greenwood’s Parks Funeral Home. Her campaign disclosures showed about $608 spent on advertising, dues to the state Legislative Black Caucus and an advertisement for the 150th anniversary of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Her challenger, Republican Norman Gibson, didn’t have any contributions or spending to report on his quarterly report. Nor did unopposed Greenwood probate judge Travis Moore, nor the Greenwood County Council District 1 candidates — Republican Chip Oncken and Democrat Teresa Griffin.
When candidates have not raised or spent $500 or more, they aren’t required to file a campaign disclosure until 15 days before the election, according to state law.
