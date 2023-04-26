During a February town hall meeting, McCormick County residents voiced concerns about the water and sewer department’s management by private firm ClearWater Solutions and how the company handled Christmas weekend water leakages, service interruption and flooding at the Administration Center building.
During the meeting, County Council asked residents to submit additional questions via email. Twenty-four residents spoke during the meeting. Dozens more sent in questions.
McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens submitted residents’ emailed questions and administration’s answers to the Index-Journal. A sampling of questions and answers follow. They were edited for grammar and style consistency. Some repetitive questions were omitted.
Questions are grouped based on subject and introduced with historical background for clarity purposes.
A problem brewing since 2022
After the water and sewer department manager left in January 2022, Stephens oversaw the department until October 2022. Stephens said he tried to find a qualified replacement in the interim but was unsuccessful.
QUESTION: When did you realize there were problems with the water and sewer department?
ANSWER: The administrator has been aware of continued water and sewer department problems for the past few years and met periodically with the utility manager to discuss concerns. The discussion included, but was not limited to, constant water leaks, high TTHM (total trihalomethanes), employee turnover, employee absenteeism, training, meter locations and installations. In an effort to fulfill work orders, the administrator, approximately one year previously, authorized subcontracting meter locations to meet the demands of building contractors. It was very difficult for the water department to keep pace.
QUESTION: How much does it cost to run the water department for a year?
ANSWER: County council approved $4 million during fiscal year 2022-23 to operate the water and sewer department.
Agreement with CWS
Stephens procured CWS’ management services in August 2022 and, with council’s approval, entered into a six-month “personal services agreement” approved by council. Jeremy Sponseller was brought in as the project manager, and CWS took over management of the department on Oct. 1, 2022. The county did not put the project up for bid, with Stephens maintaining that it was not a contract, but instead an agreement, and did not require a bidding process.
QUESTION: Why was the contract not shopped around?
ANSWER: The administrator utilized various outside resources to meet the demands of the water and sewer department. There were various contacts inside and outside South Carolina. The administrator utilized various contacts from the S.C. Association of Counties, plus multiple outside resources, to meet the demands of the water and sewer department. There were various contacts inside and outside South Carolina. Furthermore, (the administrator) consulted with attorneys to determine which approach was in the best interest of the county.
QUESTION: What are the procurement procedures?
ANSWER: S.C. Procurement Codes state specifically that personal services are not required to be bid. McCormick Procurement Code Section 2-272-CD 2:24 defines personal services as the service of accountants, physicians, architects, engineers, consultants or other individuals or organizations possessing a high degree of technical skill.
QUESTION: Why didn’t the county attorney review the contract?
ANSWER: The county attorney reviewed the contract prior to county council approval.
QUESTION: Is council aware that Port Wentworth, Georgia terminated its contract with CWS because CWS repeatedly violated the contract?
ANSWER: According to the Port Wentworth minutes, during a special called meeting Nov. 1, 2022, the contract was to be extended for a period of one year after the suspension with CWS.
Public/private partnership
The agreement between McCormick County and CWS was for management services. The county maintains control of all assets and, aside from bringing in Sponseller, local employees were retrained. Stephens has called it a public/private partnership.
QUESTION: Who decided to go out and hire someone else?
ANSWER: The administrator invited CWS to provide a presentation to county council. Council members appeared to be impressed with the presentation, and discussion of services evolved.
QUESTION: Why are we privatizing and what are the benefits?
ANSWER: The county did not privatize the utility. The county still owns all assets and is sovereign over county policy. A major benefit is access to resources in times of need.
QUESTION: What other options were considered before outsourcing?
ANSWER: We considered partnering with a local water/sewer provider and other county providers of the same services.
QUESTION: What will CWS and other companies provide?
ANSWER: Management and oversight of day-to-day operations of the water and sewer department; all labor costs, including benefits of all department employees; certification for the operation of the water distribution system; safety training; water distribution and sewer collection training for all appropriate employees; pooled resources, when appropriate; and repair and maintenance of the water distribution and sewer collection system.
QUESTION: Does CWS use our trucks?
ANSWER: Yes
QUESTION: Who pays for wear and maintenance?
ANSWER: CWS pays for fuel and general maintenance.
QUESTION: Who is liable if there is an accident?
ANSWER: Insurance follows the vehicles. CWS would cover all workers’ compensation expenses.
QUESTION: Why can’t we keep the money here in our community?
ANSWER: The money is being kept in the county. Fourteen employees were maintained by CWS.
QUESTION: Did the employees lose benefits?
ANSWER: There was no loss of benefits. One stipulation was that CWS must provide comparable or better benefits to employees.
Christmas weekend interruption
Because of freezing temperatures during Christmas weekend 2022, there were multiple residential water leakages from burst pipes, and there was service interruption throughout parts of the county. Pipes burst at the Administration Center, flooding the building and forcing offices to relocate for several months.
QUESTION: Who was in charge of prepping the Administration Center for the impending weather?
ANSWER: The Building Department is responsible for all county buildings complying and being prepared for any inclement weather.
QUESTION: Was there a protocol for storm prep?
ANSWER: Storm preparation is covered under after-hours operations. As for the water/sewer department, they are on call 24/7/365. If a problem is brought to our attention, we address it as efficiently and timely as possible.
QUESTION: How many thousands of dollars did this cost?
ANSWER: Storm preparation cost nothing additional. All the extra time spent during the weather event did not cost the county any additional money, above the normal, approved contract amount.
QUESTION: How long will this inconvenience the residents of McCormick?
ANSWER: As with any weather event, length of inconveniences are determined largely by how long the event lasts. The entire system was never out of service. Loss of water was isolated to specific sites.
QUESTION: What happened during the cold snap?
ANSWER: The entire system experienced a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures that local homes are not equipped to withstand. Many unprotected residential service lines froze and broke, causing water to be lost to the ground. Many homes let their water drip from multiple faucets and that water went down the drain. The situation caused a demand on the system that our main water provider was not prepared to supply.
QUESTION: Who will pay for the 8 million gallons of water?
ANSWER: The month covering Christmas 2022 totaled 19.5 million gallons. As a comparison, the same period (in 2021), totals reached 14.3 million. This calculation produces an estimated increase in usage, for the same month, of 5.27 million gallons. The county pays a minimum charge to CPW for 24,918,803 gallons of water each month. Because the usage was under the minimum, the additional usage did not cost anything more. The county pays a minimum charge to Calhoun Falls of $24,930 for 9 million gallons of water each month. For the month covering Christmas 2022, usage totaled 10.6 million gallons at a cost of $28,74.50. This equates to an increased cost, over the minimum, of $3,844.50. For the same period, (in 2021), totals reached 15.6 million gallons at a cost of $40,808.40. This equates to an increased cost, over the minimum, of $15,878.40.
QUESTION: Detail what CWS did (during the week after Christmas).
ANSWER: A total of 136 hours was spent assisting customers with water issues and searching for potential leaks over the course of five days. Dec. 28 and 29 were normal workdays with full staff on duty. CWS discovered the leak at the county Administration Building on Tuesday morning. Hours do no include the project manager’s time.
QUESTION: What happens long-term considering the problems we have?
ANSWER: The county water and sewer department has ordered and will install devices that will alert assigned employees of any unusual activities. Also, additional insulation has been added to the Administration Building to minimize pipe freezing or bursting during extreme cold weather.
County extends contract
As a March contract expiration date approached, council in late February approved another short-term agreement with CWS. In the interim, council decided to consult with Upper Savannah Council of Governments for recommendations on future plans.
USCOG is evaluating the department’s operations and will make recommendations. USCOG will look at three options: continued management by CWS, management by another firm and in-house management. If a decision is made to use contracted services, USCOG will assist in the development of a competitive bidding process.