James Gray shows a picture of his kids and grandkids on his cellphone. Gray, the first public safety chaplain in McCormick County, said his family was his inspiration for getting sober.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — When many who knew James Gray for a long time found out he was named the first public safety chaplain for McCormick County, they laughed.

“I was a hell-raiser,” Gray said of his life before a decade ago. “I used to have my own cell at the jail. I’ve been arrested several times in McCormick County. I thought Friday nights were for fighting.”

