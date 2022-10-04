McCORMICK — When many who knew James Gray for a long time found out he was named the first public safety chaplain for McCormick County, they laughed.
“I was a hell-raiser,” Gray said of his life before a decade ago. “I used to have my own cell at the jail. I’ve been arrested several times in McCormick County. I thought Friday nights were for fighting.”
That all changed when he woke up in the hospital on May 15, 2012 after suffering a heat stroke and alcohol-related problems.
“I saw my then-15-year-old daughter’s look,” Gray said. “She thought she’d lost her daddy. When I saw that look on her face, I said I’d never touch another drink. She and I are the best friends in the world now. She loves her daddy.”
Gray said he didn’t have the support he needed before then to get clean. That’s why he hopes to be a support person for those in the county who need his chaplaincy services.
“I can’t turn around and walk up to you and say, ‘Let’s pray,’ Gray said of the non-denominational program. “That’s not what it’s about. If you ask me if we can pray, absolutely. It’s a bunch of hats. I’m a support person. I do what I can do that comes natural: help find telephone numbers, addresses, names of people. Get them contacted with the professionals. I follow up on that.”
Gray became a firefighter just eight years ago after working for a concrete company. He’s now the fire chief at Plum Branch Fire Department, a member of Station 30 and county firefighter and an EMT. He’s lived in McCormick County for 33 years.
Gray, who is a member of the Federation of Fire Chaplains and the South Carolina Public Safety Chaplains Association, said he can’t recall exactly when “the lightbulb went off” on deciding to become a chaplain, but he said he’s not a typical one.
“I’m not a holy-rolling, born-again Bible thumper,” Gray said. “I’m a Catholic. I’m a fish in the wrong pond here in the South.”
Gray is a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in McCormick.
“I don’t go to church as often as I should,” he said. “I’m not going to be your prototypical chaplain.”
Gray met a few chaplains at conferences in Myrtle Beach and Columbia and got interested in the service. He approached county council in August and was approved to start the program.
“I didn’t think it would fly, to be honest with you,” he said. “I didn’t get my hopes up. I went to the fire academy up in Columbia and took their courses. You can’t become one if you don’t.”
Gray is currently working on a project with the county dispatch director. He’s getting in touch with all 58 churches in the county and getting contact numbers for cases of emergency. He hasn’t had to deal with a line-of-duty death yet, but he has had a few calls.
“I haven’t had to talk anyone down off a ledge yet, thank goodness,” Gray said. “But I’ve had three people call me already, and one was Monday morning, and I talked to him for 45 minutes because he’s having trouble with his wife.”
A little more than a month ago, EMT/firefighter Chris Armstrong was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He died 10 days later. Armstrong worked part time with McCormick County and also in Edgefield County. He was just 56 years old, with a wife, three kids and a grandchild.
“Right off the bat, I went and met his chaplain from Edgefield and we got together with the chiefs over there and we got a whole almost-paramilitary-type funeral set up for him,” Gray said. “There were 40 ambulances there. There were 30 firetrucks in the procession. We had law enforcement there. Chris was a very well-known, well-loved man.”
Gray recalls a wreck on Highway 23 in McCormick in which a young girl was ejected from her truck. The first EMT on the scene thought the girl was her daughter.
“She freaked out,” Gray said of the mother. “Nobody called me. That is a perfect time to call me.”
In 2018, Nate Raugh and his three children (ages 4, 3 and 1) died in a house fire on Greenfield Road.
“I was one of two firefighters, first ones on scene, with the first truck,” Gray said. “We stayed right where the bedrooms were. I knew this guy personally. Twenty-four hours earlier, I was tickling and petting the three babies who died. There was a perfect example where, instead of having somebody here, we had to rely on (another organization) to come down out of Columbia.”
There is a county sheriff’s deputy who has Stage 4 cancer.
“I’ve called him several times,” Gray said. “They put a fundraiser together for him. I just try to be a very proactive person, whether it’s a little tiny part or the one trying to do everything.”
Gray is excited about the program and wants to see it grow. Two people have already asked to help him.