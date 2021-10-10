TODAY
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS
POLICE COMMITTEE
Where: Town Hall
When: 5 p.m.
Agenda: 1. Call to Order, 2. Chief’s Report, 3. Adjournment.
PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Where: Town Hall
When: 5:30 p.m.
Agenda: 1. Call to Order, 2. Discuss and plan to complete move to new public works building, 3. Discuss policies and procedures for removing debris from properties (evictions), 4. Discuss trash collection contract, 5. Adjournment.
YOUTH AND COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
Where: Town Hall
When: 6:30 p.m.
Agenda: 1. Call to Order, 2. Update on Fall Concert (discuss lighting), 3. Preparations for Scare on Square, 4. Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5. Set Christmas Parade date, 6. Update on Youth Center (Councilwoman Jackson), 7. Public Comments, 8. Adjournment.