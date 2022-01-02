TODAY
Ware Shoals Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Agenda: Call to order; roll call; discuss and approve 2022 annual appointments; discuss and appoint committee assignments; approve 2022 annual meeting calendar; approve 2022 holiday schedule; adjournment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 4:50 pm
TODAY
Ware Shoals Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Agenda: Call to order; roll call; discuss and approve 2022 annual appointments; discuss and appoint committee assignments; approve 2022 annual meeting calendar; approve 2022 holiday schedule; adjournment.