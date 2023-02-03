When Chelsea McNeill walks into her office, she’s almost at a loss for words.

The 8th Circuit public defender says cases that come across her desk include children shooting children, a 14-year-old charged with attempted murder and gang violence turning deadly. Her office stays busy, she said, and the violence seems to have worsened in recent years.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.