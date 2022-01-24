Her first year at the helm of Piedmont Technical College has felt like a whirlwind to President Hope Rivers.
She came in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, presiding at a time when change, adjustment and growth are in every direction. The college is currently providing classes this semester at no cost to students, has a $6.8 million health sciences upgrade on the horizon and there are more ideas to address the workforce needs in the college’s seven-county area.
“I love it here at Piedmont,” Rivers said.
Rivers recalls when, early in her career, someone told her she would know when she reached the moment where work doesn’t feel like you’re working.
She has reached that point; her job feels more like a calling.
“I’m just happy to be the vessel that’s able to be out there in the community really sharing the potential that we all have with education and training,” Rivers said.
There’s much Rivers loves about Piedmont Tech.
She said people like to say they have nice staff. For her, it’s genuine.
“At Piedmont, these people are really, genuinely kind, trying to do the right thing for the community and the counties we serve, so that has been a tremendous plus for me,” she said.
Getting out in the community and working with business and industry trying to tackle education and workforce training gaps is something else she enjoys. Rivers also enjoys the legislative process — understanding the money flowing through the state and working with the legislative delegation to move the community forward and change lives.
“When you put all of those parts and pieces together, I mean we’re clicking on stuff that will make a difference at some point,” she said.
It’s been a task and an honor to visit all seven campuses, Rivers said. She is from Newberry County, one of the seven served by the college.
Rivers had a unique chance to showcase the college last year: She was recognized as Distinguished Black Alumni by the University of South Carolina, from which she has a doctor of philosophy in educational administration, a certificate in higher education leadership, a master of education in community and occupational programs in education and a bachelor of arts in English.
She said she was surprised and humbled by the accomplishment.
“A humbling experience when you think about how big the University of South Carolina is and you think about all of the alumni that they have, all the Black alumni that they have, to think enough of me to give me that honor certainly was humbling,” Rivers said.
It gave her a chance to showcase Piedmont Tech’s campus and the work going on in the smaller communities.
“Really exciting time for me and happy I was able to bring Piedmont Tech along for the ride,” Rivers said.
Looking back
Rivers began at Piedmont Tech in the middle of the pandemic. In January 2021, the state was in the middle of its second COVID-19 surge. Rivers felt like her hands were tied behind her back at first, she said. Partnering is one of her strengths and COVID necessitated limiting it.
“You’re trying to be socially distanced, you’re trying not to be out and about, I’m actually trying to practice what I preach so that the students and my faculty and staff will also limit their exposure,” Rivers said.
She gained an appreciated for Zoom and online learning “and what that really meant.”
Piedmont Tech already had a great reputation for online and distanced learning, but that was ramped up tremendously when COVID hit, Rivers said.
“I was able to watch how they were moving in this space, this online space. I became even more excited about what we might be able to do,” she said.
This past year also brought $6.8 million in state funding for a renovation and expansion of the college’s health sciences building.
“That’s when I was like OK, now we’re going to start to make some big changes here,” Rivers said, adding the project was needed pre-COVID, but was illuminated by all that happened with COVID.
Last year also brought the announcement that for this year’s spring and summer semesters, tuition would be no cost to students.
Rivers said she is proud of the college, its area commission, its foundation — and everyone that made this possible — coming together to figure out how funding can be cobbled together to make an impact on the lives of students.
Readmits — students who started classes years ago and stopped for whatever reason — are up 84% for the spring. The number of new students has increased 25%. Overall, there’s a 7% increase in enrollment.
Rivers said she knows the burden college tuition can put on a family.
Speaking with students in the college’s enrollment center, Rivers was told “I’m going to do it this time” because of the no-cost tuition.
She remembers speaking at the Boys and Girls Club about dual enrollment, and something a counselor said to her afterward.
“Dr. Rivers, after listening to your spiel, I think it’s time for me to finish up, I think it’s time for me to go back,” she remembers the counselor saying.
With the no-cost tuition, Rivers said, a student could go through the nursing program, get certified and get hired for a job at Self Regional Healthcare, which would then pay for them to return to school for a degree.
“That’s a lot of education without the burden of student loans and that’s incredible,” Rivers said.
The college has also increased apprenticeships and work-based learning. Students, for example, take classes at the O’Dell Center for Manufacturing Excellence and go just across the road to Lonza for work-based learning where they receive income and learn soft skills while also having a mentor back at Piedmont Tech. There are similar things taking place in all of the college’s service area, such as Stoll in Abbeville County.
Rivers said the college is looking into work-based learning and apprenticeships in fields other than manufacturing to plug needs that business and industries have for workers.
“If you can get them early, if you can get our students in to be an apprentice or do some work-based learning with you, then you almost can lock that student in as a commitment once they graduate,” she said.
Looking forward
“We are super excited about the future of Piedmont in general,” Rivers said.
One thing being discussed now is filling a gap that’s present in the college’s service area but also the state in emergency medical workers.
“You may not think about it that much, but when you need 911, you want someone to pick up the phone, and so we are making a concerted effort there,” Rivers said.
The college is also looking at having a work-based collaboration hub.
“I don’t want our business and industry to be just partners that we see in their space, I want them to feel comfortable coming onto our campus and us seeing them and collaborating and talking about what’s needed there, and so we want to do more of that,” Rivers said.
Another idea is looking to have a conference center near the O’Dell Center with breakout rooms that would allow the college to host large trade shows. A conference center would be helpful for the college but also the community, Rivers said.
She presented the idea to the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation earlier this month.
She is also hopeful that funding will be available for the no-cost tuition to continue.
“That’s always up in the air as we wait to see how state and federal and local dollars flow in, but that is something I’m keeping my eyes on as well,” Rivers said.