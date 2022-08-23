ABOVE: Piedmont Technical College President Hope Rivers spins a wheel with prizes on it as part of a mental health campaign at the school. BELOW: Carla Scott, front desk information executive, shows off the “Be kind to your mind” T-shirts worn by Piedmont Tech faculty and staff on Monday.
As classes get underway at Piedmont Technical College, the school is reminding students of an important message: “Be kind to your mind.”
The school began an ongoing initiative to remind students, faculty and staff to practice self-care and that there are resources available for them.
All campuses began the semester pushing out the message with matching T-shirts for faculty and staff and goody bags for students, complete with a litany of affirmations and resources.
Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers said when things go wrong, the first thing students say is “I can’t do it.”
“What we want them to know is No. 1, you’re not alone, and No. 2, all of us have these things going on, but we can help you. Come to us, find someone on campus, and let us get you connected with the right resources to kind of work through whatever that issue might be.”
David Rosenbaum, associate dean of students, said they want students to be successful.
“Not everybody is struggling with mental illness,” he said. “But for those who are, we know that there’s sort of a stigma with that and we don’t want somebody to feel like somebody’s watching them if they go over and pick up some information or something like that. So everybody gets this stuff.”
Rivers said the school is excited about the school year. Along with the mental health campaign, they are celebrating fall enrollment being up 17% compared to last year.
