After more than a decade as president of Piedmont Technical College, Ray Brooks is excited to figure out what retirement will look like.
On Monday afternoon, he was headed to pick up a moving truck, so he and his wife could load up what remained to be taken to their new home in Ringgold, Georgia, where his son and grandson live. Even as he’s looking to retire, he said people have reached out with offers for work, if he’s interested.
“I told them listen, if I was going to keep working, I’d stay right here,” he said with a laugh. “We’re going to be figuring out what you do in retirement, other than spoil your grandson.”
At 69 years old, Brooks has worked 12 years at Piedmont Tech’s helm, steering it toward greater cooperation with local industries and manufacturers. Before that, he worked at Northwestern Technical College in Georgia for 31 years, about 22 of those as president. He was interim president for about a year in the late 1990s at Coosa Valley Technical College in Rome, Georgia.
On Monday, though, he spent more time talking about the future than he did the past. He gave state Rep. John McCravy a tour of the Billy O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence, which opened in August. The facility houses multiple mechatronics labs, in which students get experience on scaled-down versions of the equipment found in major industry jobs.
Each lab was lined with work stations with devices that let students learn not only how to work the machines, but how the processes work and how to work around complications and errors as well. The site was a yearslong project to bring more real, hands-on training programs to PTC, to prepare students for the jobs industries are bringing to Greenwood.
When Teijin was scouting Greenwood as a site for its carbon fiber facility, Brooks said this was key in their assessment of the area.
Among the company’s main questions: “Can we get the training we need?”
Each lab is outfitted with large windows to the main hallways, intended to allow staff to bring business and industry representatives through on tours without disrupting classes. Brooks said while people often see the college and think of classrooms and instructors, like an iceberg, there’s more to PTC than meets the eye. Staff members traveled to Japan and Germany to tour plants and meet with business representatives, all to develop the most applicable training plans possible.
“Folks don’t realize how attractive this site will be for Greenwood,” Brooks said. “This building is not the reason Teijin is here. This college is not the reason Teijin is here. But we’re one of the reasons.”
Brooks initially announced his retirement in 2016, amid uncertainty that Teijin would be locating its plant in Greenwood. He decided to stay on once the company made its decision final, hoping to see PTC through development alongside the arrival of this new industry. The O’Dell facility, he said, was uncertain at the time as well, but funding from the state legislature helped secure the site.
“Job training is one of the most important aspects,” said former state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, who Brooks said was instrumental in securing the funds. “With the O’Dell Center of Manufacturing, that’s exactly what they’re doing.”
Nicholson said he worked with others in the legislature to secure millions for the facility, including $2 million for the equipment in those classrooms. The high-tech industries of today require more than on-the-job training, he said, and the center will make Greenwood a hub for people seeking those jobs throughout the region.
But Brooks is most proud of how the college has helped shape and improve the lives of so many students.
“I can’t do anything by myself. I was very fortunate when I came here to have a wonderful group of people,” Brooks said. “The thing I think ranks at the top is knowing how many students’ lives have changed because of the faculty and staff here, day in and day out. This is just a tool for us to continue that.”
Brooks’ love for education and personal growth started young. During his high school days, he admitted he was a terrible student.
“I thought anything better than a C was a waste of my time and effort,” he said.
An auto mechanics class lit a spark in him, however, when he saw the practical application of things he had struggled with. He said part of how he approaches all problems, no matter how abstract, is by putting them in their mechanical context. For him, mechanic work clicked.
He’s always loved working on cars, but when he started working in 1977 at Northwestern Technical College as an auto mechanic instructor, he learned to love passing his passion down.
“When someone is pouring their life into mine ... it just gives you a warm feeling about these people,” he said. “This is what life’s about — helping other people improve their lives. And this is what this college does.”
Brooks went from not knowing whether he could afford to go to college to getting four degrees, including a doctorate in education and higher education administration. He said often, he didn’t know where his career path was taking him, but he’s felt blessed and lucky for each step along the journey.
“I’m going to miss it, I would be lying if I said I won’t,” he said. “I think Dr. Rivers will be a wonderful leader.”
Hope Rivers, who was executive vice president of the state Technical College System, will become president after Brooks’ last day on Jan. 4. In the meantime, Brooks said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, along with the chance to fish in the Tennessee River near his new, Georgia home.