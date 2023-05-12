The virtual Workforce Innovation Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Nursing between Piedmont Technical College, Aiken Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will bring a mobilized education setting to students.
The virtual Workforce Innovation Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Nursing between Piedmont Technical College, Aiken Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will bring a mobilized education setting to students.
Health care is one of two focuses of the collaboration between Piedmont Technical College, Aiken Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, along with manufacturing.
There could be 10,000 job openings coming in the manufacturing and health care fields in the next five years in their service areas, so three technical colleges are forming a workforce coalition to bring education to people in those areas.
Piedmont Technical College, Aiken Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College are part of the coalition, with Piedmont Tech as the lead organization. The coalition is formed through a U.S. Department of Labor grant for $5 million over four years. The colleges will develop a virtual Workforce Innovation Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Nursing. The efforts will include a mobilization into lesser served areas to help potential students who face transportation issues.
Keli Fewox, Piedmont Tech’s vice president for academic affairs, said she wanted to find a way for people who began in continuing education to transfer those studies to a credit program for a degree.
“I also had a tremendous desire to be able to meet people where they were at, meaning a lot of folks within the counties that we serve, they face challenges like transportation,” she said.
“Outside Greenwood, the other counties are all very rural.”
She said the only way to fill those 10,000 jobs headed for the three colleges’ areas is to do something different than has been done in the past. Colleges are now also facing competition in for-profit companies offering short-term programs.
“I think for the most part, all technical colleges kind of focus on or market themselves as being accessible, affordable and flexible,” said Williette Berry, vice president for academic affairs at OC Tech.
“And so, when you start thinking about a fixed accessible, this grant, of course, is going to open doors for us to be even more accessible, and so we are going to be in a position to basically mobilize education.”
She said Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, too, are rural, and many people aren’t able to come to the physical campus, so the grant will allow them to take it to them, focusing on high demand areas like industrial maintenance, mechatronics and nursing.
“The other side of it is with this mobilizing education is that it’s going to be a mobile state of the arts lab and so students are going to have the opportunity for practical, hands-on learning opportunities using industry-based standards, equipment, and that means equipment that they will actually be using when they enter into the workforce,” Berry said.
Fewox said the mobile lab would essentially look like a tractor trailer that can be hooked up to a truck and be moved. It can be placed, for example, at one of Piedmont Tech’s satellite campuses and left there for a semester, where three cohorts of students can use it and never have to leave their home county.
Chad Crumbaker, vice president of academic and student affairs at Aiken Tech, said some he has read and often repeats is that “time is the enemy of the student.”
“There are opportunities here to really streamline our pathways into these various career places in manufacturing and nursing,” he said.
“Everywhere on the clinical ladders and every stop along the way, we have students or folks in our communities who are looking for job advancement, economic advancement for themselves and they don’t have a lot of time to get started in that.”
Fewox said the grant would be two-fold. It will address workforce needs, but also make sure that people have more opportunity.
She said colleges often try to market to low-hanging fruit when it comes to reaching students, but that they are running out of fruit.
“We have to look at strategic ways to engage students so that we can meet those workforce needs and more importantly to me, change the lives of those students,” Fewox said.
Students can get a short-term certificate, but also increase their ability to reach a livable income.
“That’s when we start seeing change in our communities is when we can do that because we have more folks working, paying taxes, so that the actual towns and counties that they live in can prosper.”
