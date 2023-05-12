There could be 10,000 job openings coming in the manufacturing and health care fields in the next five years in their service areas, so three technical colleges are forming a workforce coalition to bring education to people in those areas.

Piedmont Technical College, Aiken Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College are part of the coalition, with Piedmont Tech as the lead organization. The coalition is formed through a U.S. Department of Labor grant for $5 million over four years. The colleges will develop a virtual Workforce Innovation Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Nursing. The efforts will include a mobilization into lesser served areas to help potential students who face transportation issues.

