When Dayne Pruitt first campaigned for his Greenwood County Council seat in 2021, he spoke to the GOP about the Conestee Dam.

At that time, it was an issue he was still learning about. Someone brought it to his attention during his campaign. When he appeared before the Greenwood County Republican Women group on Monday, he was part of a statewide network of people working toward a solution to the deteriorating dam.

