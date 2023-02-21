When Dayne Pruitt first campaigned for his Greenwood County Council seat in 2021, he spoke to the GOP about the Conestee Dam.
At that time, it was an issue he was still learning about. Someone brought it to his attention during his campaign. When he appeared before the Greenwood County Republican Women group on Monday, he was part of a statewide network of people working toward a solution to the deteriorating dam.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” he told the GOP group. “I knew I needed to learn as much as I could about the lake, and somebody told me about Conestee Dam and I said ‘What’s that?’”
The Conestee Dam was built in 1892 on the Reedy River, forming Lake Conestee. Over the years the dam went from providing power to a nearby mill to holding back the toxic contaminants dumped into the water by industries along the river throughout the years. Over time, those toxic chemicals attached to sediment in the riverbed, and was buried by clean sediment over top.
Now the dam’s only role is to hold back 2.3 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment that’s hazardous to people’s health. The 130-year-old dam shows signs of decay — seeps through cracks and deteriorating mortar among them.
Pruitt told the group Monday that he sat down with experts on the dam in Greenville and wrote to the state legislative delegation. State Sen. Billy Garrett invited Pruitt to Columbia, where Garrett worked with Sen. Thomas Alexander to secure $3 million for engineering work on planning the dam’s future.
The effort has grown to include city and county officials from Greenville, Greenwood and Laurens, as well as utility companies from these counties and officials from Newberry and Lexington. State Department of Health and Environmental Control officials began organizing meetings with key officials involved, with the first in October 2022, then another hosted in Greenwood County in December.
“Where do you go from there,” Pruitt asked the crowd. “That’s the problem we’re facing, from Dayne’s perspective.”
A report by Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering firm working with the nonprofit that owns the dam, gave DHEC a clear path forward. The report details nine paths of action, and the one selected as most viable is to build a new dam 10 feet downstream of the existing one.
Budgeting for this is a complex process, state Rep. John McCravy told the crowd Monday. It’s not something legislators can earmark, nor something DHEC typically requests specific funds for. The construction is estimated to cost about $48 million to build and cover lifetime maintenance costs for the dam.
“The plan now is to put it in DHEC’s budget on a line-item they barely use to repair dams,” McCravy said. “They’ll include a proviso, instructing that those funds only be used on the Conestee project.”
But it’s not a sure thing that these funds will come through. Garrett said he asked the governor to include Conestee in his executive budget, but it wasn’t among the governor’s budget items. If the line item survives House subcommittees in the coming weeks, the whole House will vote on their budget in early March. If it passes, then it heads to the Senate.
“Of course, Billy Garrett is already at work in the Senate behind the scenes,” McCravy said.
For Garrett, he said from the moment he became aware of the scope of the problem, everyone he’s spoken to in the legislature seemed surprised by the scale of it. There are estimates it would cost $2 billion to clean up the toxic sediment if the current dam should breach, let alone the effect it would have on water quality downstream. When he told Alexander about the issue, he said his fellow senator nearly jumped from his seat in surprise.
McCravy and Garrett said they want the guilty parties to play a part in cleaning up this mess. The problem is many of the companies that dumped chemicals into the river are no longer in business, and it could take years to get the existing companies to commit dollars voluntarily or to seek money through a state lawsuit.
Another issue is that building a new dam doesn’t get rid of the toxins. Without a new dam in place to ensure the sediment doesn’t move downstream, efforts to clean it are too risky and cost prohibitive.
“I don’t want another legislature 100 years from now to be in the same mess we’re in,” Garrett said.
Although the EPA assessed Conestee as a potential Superfund site, it didn’t qualify for those federal funds. In the meantime, the $3 million allocated for Conestee is being used on engineering work, creating a plan that should be ready to begin work as soon as funding for the project is secured, Garrett said.