Dayne Pruitt wants to spend his time for the people of Greenwood County.
After serving four terms on the Ninety Six school board, Pruitt said he has what it takes to serve as the Greenwood County Council representative for District 5.
"I have the experience, I have the time and I have the passion to serve the people not just of District 5, but of all of Greenwood County," he said.
The 56-year-old Pruitt is one of three Republicans running to fill the District 5 council seat left vacant when council member Steve Brown died. He'll face Mary Ann Goodman and Jim Medford in Tuesday's primary election, and the winner will run against the Democratic nominee, chosen from Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson — provided there is no need for a runoff.
Pruitt lives in his hometown of Ninety Six with his wife Traci, and they have two adult children. He said the call to serve the public started with his mother. She served as town clerk in Ninety Six when he was growing up, and he was often around the mayor, police chief and other leaders.
"To watch her in action, it's hard not to have a servant's heart," he said.
As he grew up and went off to college, he felt the pull back home and worked as a substitute teacher on weekends, making $30 a day driving home from the University of South Carolina to teach. He didn't want to be a full-time teacher, but his experience with local schools left him wanting more.
At 27, he ran for the Greenwood County School District 52 school board of trustees, and won a seat. In his first few years he was involved in planning and approving construction projects, including the district office building, elementary school and years later the high school and middle school complex.
"To me, it's all about a four-letter word — time," he said. "That's the biggest asset you can give anyone."
Pruitt spent his time coaching Little League, getting involved with the Greenwood Miracle League, serving on the Greenwood Community Theatre board of directors and on the Burton Center's board of visitors. While serving his four total terms on the school board, Pruitt said the board chose to let the community vote on a $29 million building project.
"I do think that my 12 years of elected, official experience does come into play," he said. "We are elected. Nobody put us on the board, we didn't donate to get on the board, we were elected by the people."
During those 12 years, he had to learn about setting millage, how to handle a referendum and manage bonds, and how to get that information out to his community.
"I think that type of experience, when you're dealing with taxpayer dollars, when you're dealing with parents and children and you're responsible for every decision that goes on, I think it is different," he said.
After he and wife Traci's second child graduated from the school district, he said he thought it was time to step down and let another person serve. Still, he had the drive to serve his community, which is why he's running now for county council.
When Pruitt began running, he said he didn't have an agenda in mind. He knew the county was facing issues he'd have to get up to speed on, but said he wanted to take the time to listen to his constituents and follow their concerns. Since launching his campaign, he's learned about the high quality of water treatment in Greenwood County, and is eager to protect it by addressing the Lake Conestee dam in Greenville holding back sediment that could harm waterways downstream.
Pruitt said he kept a close eye on two simultaneous fires that broke out a couple of weeks ago — a house in the Ninety Six area caught fire while crews were dealing with a fire at a metal recycling business.
"That's in my district, I know that family personally," he said. "Those kinds of things are what we need to work on. Infrastructure is not just roads and bridges, it's other things like public safety to include emergency services, EMTs, which I'm also aware we have a shortage of, and fire departments."
Pruitt said he's passionate about connecting people and addressing needs. He wants to be approachable and available to his constituents, and will continue his habit of listening to people and researching matters before he makes any decision if elected to represent District 5.
"I believe that person is a conduit between the council, administration, the county and their constituents," he said. "It's my job to listen, to learn, to educate myself and to also educate the constituents as well. We're there to serve."