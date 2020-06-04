Those seeking police reform and fairness from law enforcement are continuing to demand change in Greenwood, as Saturday more people are expected to gather at the Uptown fountain in protest.
The “Justice for George Floyd” protest, as it’s listed on Facebook, was at first organized by Megan Barnett, a Greenwood resident who was moved when she attended a protest last weekend in Greenville at the Peace Center.
“It was really inspiring, and we personally knew one of the people that set up the event there,” Barnett said. “If they can do this in Greenville, I’m sure we can do this in Greenwood.”
With so many of her friends wanting to get involved but being unsure how, she started networking and organized Saturday’s upcoming event. It starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the fountain in Uptown.
Wyshondia Jones, another Greenwood resident, shared the simple reason why she’s coming out Saturday.
“I have three black sons, so that’s my reason,” she said. “I believe everything that’s going on since the killing of Mr. Floyd, I believe if we can have local officials in office that understand what’s going on, it would help the process better.”
She said she’s going to be joined by her 14-year-old daughter and some of her friends, and they’re all going to be helping people register to vote. She said it’s critical that people get involved in politics and pick leaders who have their best interests at heart — plus, she said, her daughter wants to be a politician some day.
When Barnett was asked about the motivations behind getting out and protesting, she made clear her goal wasn’t to be the leader of any local movement.
“If you’re a white person involved in this, try to encourage media outlets to communicate with the black leaders who are over all of it,” she said.
Travis Greene, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greenwood, helped organize Tuesday’s protest and march in Uptown, and he said he’ll be attending Saturday in an effort to keep the momentum moving.
“We were overwhelmingly encouraged,” he said of Tuesday’s demonstration. “We want the police and government to know moving forward that this is not going to stop. We need to move forward.”
He said it’s not just protests — those who are demanding change need to show up to council meetings, make their choices at the ballot box and keep applying pressure until change is made.
“We’re going to require them to make the changes that we need, we’re not asking for it,” he said. “This is a monumental movement, not just for people of color, but for all races, that we should all have equal justice and equality under the law.”
Barnett said she got in touch with city and county officials to let them know about the demonstration and to get officials out to answer questions. She’s been fielding questions from friends and on social media, to organize a Q&A with those officials that attend.
“Our biggest hope is that these kinds of events will encourage the consistent involvement in local government and overall awareness of the issues that black Americans face every day,” she said. “This is a chance for our community to stand together, unified against police brutality and to honor the memory of George Floyd. It’s an opportunity for us all to celebrate the amazing black men and women that make our town a better place.”