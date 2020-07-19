After 19 years in the National Guard and facing deployment in the Middle East, Dustin Free said he values freedom.
That’s why his decision to protest the city mask ordinance Saturday wasn’t about whether people should wear masks — he wore a white cloth mask while seated along Main Street in Uptown. He was protesting Greenwood City Council’s decision to make masks mandatory.
“I just feel like things like that should always be a personal choice, and we don’t need mandates like that or laws and ordinances,” he said.
He sat at a table behind two signs that read “Masks = OK, mandates are not OK” and “I’m not against masks, I’m against mandates.” The protest, which he organized on Facebook through a social group of others opposed to forced mask-wearing, started at 10 a.m. by the Uptown fountain. Within an hour, nearly two dozen people had come out in support.
“I’ve seen more people wearing masks since those council members voted against the ordinance,” said Adriana Free. “They’re doing it of their own free will.”
That’s how we should beat the spread of coronavirus, she said — through willing cooperation, and not mandates that she said are difficult to enforce. She cited the clauses in the city’s mask ordinance that allow for exceptions for religious or medical reasons, saying that anyone can claim these exceptions with little explanation just to circumvent the requirement.
A man at the protest who asked to remain anonymous said he also wears a mask when he’s out and about. He said what frustrated him and sparked his interest in the protest was watching the livestream of Tuesday’s County Council meeting, where council voted 4-3 against passing a mask ordinance, but then did pass a resolution encouraging wearing masks.
The protester said while he watched the meeting, he said he was upset by Councilman Chuck Moates’ comment about not caring whether the ordinance was legal while he voted in favor of it.
“It’s got to stop somewhere,” the protester said. “When Chuck Moates said he doesn’t give a damn if it breaks the law or not, that’s just flat-out wrong.”
A woman nearby who also asked to remain anonymous said with the freedom to choose comes the responsibility to take care of yourself.
“What happened to self-responsibility,” she asked. “My dad has COPD and emphysema, so I got him an N95 mask and showed him how to wear it. You’ve got to step up and take care of yourself.”
Emmett Free, Dustin’s father, said the inconsistent and split approach the city and council have taken to responding to the virus is evidence they’re improvising.
“I think the biggest thing is that they’re just shooting from the hip,” he said. “Right now, it’s the popular thing to do, and they don’t need to mandate something just because it’s the popular thing at the time.”