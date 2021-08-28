About 6,400 people are awaiting trial in the 8th Circuit as pending warrants have nearly doubled since the start of 2020, according to officials.
In January 2020, the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office reported 6,950 pending warrants. Solicitor David Stumbo said that was as low as the docket had been in many years, but by mid-August, the number of warrants had swelled to about 13,100 — representing about 6,400 defendants.
Stumbo called this a substantial increase in part created by the court shutdowns through COVID-19. There was already a backlog before the pandemic, 8th Circuit Chief Public Defender Chelsea McNeill said, and although COVID-19 court shutdowns inflated that backlog, she defines the problem differently.
One defendant might have 40 warrants against them all for misdemeanor offenses, while another has a single warrant for murder. Warrant numbers, McNeill said, don’t necessarily reflect the impact of each case.
Instead, McNeill said she looks at the percentage of cases more than a year old as the backlog. In May 2020, a snapshot of her office’s cases showed 64% of them were disposed of within a year. By 2021, Greenwood County’s one-year clearance rate had dropped to 55%, and Laurens County was at 60%.
McNeill said one of her attorneys had nearly 400 cases assigned to him, and on average the court clears 40-50 people’s cases a month during its one to two-week terms of court. Whether the case is simple or complex, each one involves meeting with the clients, talking with them about whether they want to plead, developing a defense strategy and preparing for trials or hearings.
“It’s a triage system, unfortunately,” McNeill said, “You can’t be in two places at once, but you’re on the trial docket and you’re on the roll call. You’re being pulled in 1,000 directions.”
Arrests didn’t stop when court paused multiple times during case spikes in the pandemic. Because jails could only hold so many people, bonds were lower and more people were released pending trial amid pandemic-related court shutdowns, said Tristan Shaffer, director of litigation for the public defender’s office. When more people are jailed awaiting trial, that means more tax dollars spent holding defendants whose day in court might still be years away.
“Why are we paying all that money, millions of dollars, to house all these people,” Shaffer said. “The backlog of the courts affect the jail’s budget.”
This backlog puts added stress on prosecutors and defense attorneys, but it also complicates the jobs of victims advocates who work with families affected by crime and protect their legal rights. Victims Advocate Sarah Parris, who works in Stumbo’s office, said she and her fellow victims advocates have had more families to keep track of and stay in contact with. Virtual meetings with families are a lot tougher, lacking the personal touch and contact that can be so comforting for crime victims who have to re-live their experiences when cases come to court, she said.
“We need more resources and we need more boots on the ground, not just attorneys but victims advocates, too,” Stumbo said. “My hope is that’s part of the solution.”
‘COVID Court’South Carolina’s courts first shut down in mid-March 2020 at the order of state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty. At that time, McNeill was chief public defender in Laurens County and Shaffer was floating between counties helping cover cases.
“I saw an immediate need to at least keep moving jail clients,” McNeill said. “We had clients in jail on misdemeanor charges who couldn’t afford even the low bonds they were given.”
There wasn’t much in the way of virtual meeting infrastructure, so she and Shaffer invested some of their own money helping buy computers and cameras for the Laurens County jail. Administration was on board, McNeill said, and helped set up systems to have virtual bond hearings. The focus was reducing the time spent transporting inmates between the jail and court.
“Everyone was willing to at least do jail cases, which were pretty easy to do virtually early on,” Shaffer said.
McNeill said they called it “COVID Court,” and they moved jail cases every Thursday. The attorneys rotated shifts to minimize contact in the office and facilitate social distancing, but they still met with clients in person for virtual hearings with judges. The 15 cases a week they were handling in Laurens and 10 a week in Greenwood didn’t match the normal rate, but it broke the standstill.
“We moved more than the average circuit’s caseloads during COVID,” McNeill said. “Some circuits were moving nothing.”
Stumbo’s office also provided computers to detention centers and arranged virtual pleas and bond hearings. They worked with court staff to put up clear plastic partitions in courtrooms, implement mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing policies to have hearings that didn’t require a jury.
Last August, Stumbo, McNeill and Shaffer were in court in the state’s first jury trial during the pandemic, giving the courtroom changes their ultimate test run. The offices had made new ways to ensure cases could still move forward, but which ones made it to court were still at the state’s discretion, McNeill said.
The slowdown inflated the docket, but McNeill said there are plenty of cases pending trial that she doesn’t think need to stay outstanding. There are lingering low-level offenses that could be dismissed, but McNeill said the solicitor’s office often seeks to plead those to a sentence of time served.
“You’ve got a lot of that clogging up the backlog of the docket. They are looked at as being easy to move,” she said.
A 2012 state Supreme Court case decided courts would control what cases come up for trial each session, but McNeill said in practice the solicitor’s office decides what cases the court will consider. Stumbo said the court has the ability to set a case on the docket, but judges rely on the solicitor’s office to organize and propose the list of cases on the docket.
“They sort of give it the stamp of approval,” he said. “The court has kind of a gatekeeper function in that regard.”
Prosecutors look in part at the seriousness of pending cases to decide which ones to bring forward, along with the criminal history and risks defendants might pose to the public. Stumbo said law enforcement agencies help with this process, giving background on cases and the people involved. Cases with cooperative and eager victims might be prioritized over ones with hesitant or resistant victims.
“Each attorney has to triage and prioritize our cases,” he said. “You have to put them in a category, so to speak. ... Don’t get overwhelmed by the overall number, you still have the same number of hours in the day to work your docket.”
Parris said prosecutors don’t throw a case out just because a victim wants them to, there’s a greater obligation to upholding the law. She works to talk with crime victims, especially ones that don’t want to be in court or talk with attorneys, to try and make the process easier for them and ensure the rights they have under state law are upheld.
“I think sometimes you don’t know the impact being there and talking with them can have,” she said. “Sometimes they want nothing to do with us, and sometimes they’re really grateful and I think happy we were there for them.”
Funding a fix?The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office gets the second-lowest funding out of the state’s 16 circuits, just ahead of the 4th Circuit which includes two of the state’s poorest counties, Dillon and Marlboro counties.
Stumbo said his staff works as hard as they can to bring cases to trial, plead others down and use diversion programs to otherwise get cases resolved while asking the circuit’s counties for more funding. While prosecutors and public defenders’ budgets are comprised of state and county funding, Stumbo said he wants to see Greenwood and Laurens counties in particular bolster their funding for the criminal justice system.
“We’re funded like some of the poorest areas of the state,” he said.
Stumbo said the 14th Circuit had about 5,200 warrants filed in 2019. The 8th Circuit saw about 8,300 that same year, but while the 14th Circuit received $1.97 million in county funding, the 8th Circuit received $820,505. The 14th Circuit includes Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties, with a total population of about 287,000 in 2019; the 8th Circuit includes Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties, with a population of about 201,000.
“I tell them don’t take that for granted, because there are some places where you don’t have that kind of funding,” Stumbo said.
His office has five full-time prosecutors in Greenwood County along with Stumbo himself and Deputy Solicitor Demetrios Andrews. Stumbo has one full-time prosecutor each in Abbeville and Newberry, and five in Laurens. Those 14 general sessions attorneys handle the 13,000 cases on the circuit’s docket, alongside an outside attorney contracted to only handle juvenile cases.
McNeill said resources are spread thin at her office, too. The $62,000 they get from Laurens County isn’t enough to pay one lawyer there to cover the cases there.
“Our lawyers are often overworked and underpaid for the work they’re doing,” she said. “Our office is supplied with state funds, too, which is the only way we’re able to do what we do.”
She has three full-time attorneys in Greenwood alongside herself and Shaffer, with one more being hired after Labor Day. She has three attorneys in Laurens County and one each in Newberry and Abbeville. With funds from the state Legislature, she said she’s contracting with four attorneys to help handle the backlog — two each in Laurens and Greenwood counties. These attorneys might only move about 10 cases a month each.
“That’s really not that significant, but that’s 240 cases a year that my lawyers don’t have to deal with,” she said. “That allows my attorneys to focus on the older cases.”
Besides wanting more funding, McNeill said she’s working to change the culture of the public defender’s office. She wants attorneys to spend more time with clients, and she is building better rapport with the solicitor’s office to try and know the upcoming trial docket at least a month in advance so they can better prepare for trials. Better communication with law enforcement and probation departments could lead to easier trials and quicker dispositions.
“These are all things I see as highly important, if not mandatory, for everybody to work better together and more cohesively,” she said.
She wants to see video hearings continue of bond hearings, though trials should always be in-person, she said.
Stumbo painted a picture of what his ideal office would look like: 25-30 prosecutors, with more victims advocates and investigators. He said in the long term, he’d like to double his staff.
“No matter what the funding is, we’re going to continue to fight hard,” he said. “Numbers and the backlog are something we need to watch, but that’s never going to be our number one priority. Our number one priority is people.”