Greenwood is growing, and a planned development along Marshall Road brought some neighbors to Monday's city council meeting with concerns about how that growth might affect them.
Residential developer Forestar requested Greenwood City Council rezone an about 80-acre portion of nearly 300 acres at 1501 Marshall Road from R3 medium density to R4, which could allow for more units per acre.
The plan Forestar submitted proposes 237 houses built on the property, with two entrances to Marshall Road. Planning staff, the zoning committee and the planning commission all recommended approving the zoning change.
During a public hearing before council voted on the request, Forestar representative Patricia Chassen said council member James Jones and others from the city attended a public forum with residents around the proposed development last week.
"I understand a lot of the concerns that the neighbors have," she said. "Development is happening all over the city, and their concerns for improvements and transportation and stuff needed to be addressed."
But residents along Marshall Road still had reservations about the development.
Bradley McCord said he's worried about improvements needed along the road.
"You're building a resort on our beach, so help us make the beach better," he said.
Michael Thomas was worried the developer might choose to build more than 237 lots once they get the R4 approval. Forestar could still develop on the property with smaller and fewer lots, Bill Hark said.
Greenwood Planning Director Carol Coleman said keeping the property at R3 would likely reduce the number of lots that could go on the property by about 20%. Based on previous conversations with the developer, City Manager Julie Wilkie said that would likely be a non-starter for Forestar, and kill the development.
Jones voiced a concern that at two cars per house, more than 400 cars could be exiting the development onto a two-lane street. Council member Ronnie Ables made a motion to deny Forestar's rezoning request, and Jones seconded. The vote to deny the request passed 4-2, with Ables, Mayor Brandon Smith, Jones and Johnathan Bass in favor of denying the motion, and Matthew Miller and Betty Boles opposed.
Smith said he saw this development as a perfect candidate for the recently reworked MPR zoning, which allows the city to hold a developer to a building plan. The developer wouldn't have to go through the planning department's review process again, and Miller moved to approve a rezoning to the MPR designation.
The motion passed 5-2 — Miller, Smith, Boles, Bass and Hutto voted for the rezoning, while Ables and Jones opposed it.
Council also considered first reading on another rezoning request that would take about 98 acres at 875 New Market St. and 1080 Bypass 25 SE from low-density residential and general commercial to high-density residential. The developer's plan is to put 353 single-family homes there, across from Wesley Commons on Highway 221.
Council unanimously approved first reading, and there will be a public hearing before the second reading vote.
In another move to address housing in town, council voted unanimously to approve changing the international property maintenance codes to adopt a more strict timeline for dealing with blighted properties.
In other business:
- Smith read two proclamations, one recognizing National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and the other for National Lights on Afterschool Day. The former was in support of the Pathway House, Food Bank of Greenwood, Meg's House, United Way of the Lakelands and Greater Greenwood United Ministries for their work fighting food insecurity and homelessness. The second proclamation recognized the work of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands in providing enrichment for area students.
- Council approved first reading of an ordinance raising the current cap on retiree health insurance payments from $725 to $1,200, to account for increases in cost. There are currently 15 retirees on the city's books, and they roll off when they reach Medicare age.
- Council approved moving money from the city's fund balance to cover hospitality costs. The city replaced an event stage that had become worn out, costing $19,005, and paid $12,280 toward a waterline extension on Maxwell Avenue, to aid business owners renovating buildings there.