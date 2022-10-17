City council 01
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith read a proclamation Monday recognizing National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. From left, Smith, Justo Chalaire, Mark Derouin, Candace Timmerman, Andrea White, Anthony Price and Rosemary Bell.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood is growing, and a planned development along Marshall Road brought some neighbors to Monday's city council meeting with concerns about how that growth might affect them.

Residential developer Forestar requested Greenwood City Council rezone an about 80-acre portion of nearly 300 acres at 1501 Marshall Road from R3 medium density to R4, which could allow for more units per acre.

