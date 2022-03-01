ABBEVILLE — Taxpayers could be looking at a millage increase, but nobody knows how much.
That was the takeaway from Monday's Abbeville County Council budget workshop.
The culprit, according to County Director David Garner, is inflation. The Consumer Price Index could raise up to 4.7% because of inflation. That equates to 5.3 mills. Garner said the highest increase he has seen is 1.3%.
“It’s astronomical and really a bad indication of where we’re headed with the economy,” he said Monday. The council should anticipate finding the county in a tough spot. No one can predict what the market will do. No one can know how much of an increase in millage could come.
County revenue has been stable, but he anticipates major increases on fuel and personnel, Garner said. Partly because of the uncertainties, work on the budget hasn’t moved as far as other years. Because of inflation, expenses can’t be accurately estimated. Another issue is the American Rescue Plan funds and how they should be used.
General Fund revenue is the million-dollar question, he said. Total revenues for 2021 were $11.7 million, with an anticipated $12.2 million for 2022 and $10.8 million for 2023. A comparison from years 2021 to 2023 shows a slight decrease because grant funds are not included in the 2023 figure. The county has no grants scheduled, Garner said. Grant funds are “hypothetical money.” Grant funds could change up to work on the final budget drafts.
One favorable aspect is the ARP funds. Garner said the county expects to receive up to $4.7 million. So far, $1 million has been spent on COVID-19-related salary expenses. The county will have up to three years to commit the other funds and then will have another 18 months to spend them.
Capital requests discussed by council which ARP funds can pay for include: Assessor’s office for renovations and a Computer-Aided Mass Appraisal at up to $109,500, radio system updates for the E-911 program at $500,000, and EMS station upgrades for $91,100.
The county has a good fund balance to cover expenses, Garner said. It also can be drawn on to help pay for projects.
“We have a unique opportunity to accomplish a lot of projects by using those funds,” he said.
Goals for the council to consider are courthouse renovations, the marketability of the spec buildings, expansion of the animal shelter, the Lowndesville convenience center, extension of waters lines at Diamond Hill, assessing costs for a transit system and property re-assessments which are underway.
The council also should expect state-mandated increases, such as insurance and retirement, Garner said. Over 3-5 years, no increases on employee contributions have occurred, but there have been increases in employer contributions.
Other issues to consider are landfill expansion, pay increases for county staff, renovations to the court, and maintenance for the administrative complex and the detention center. Garner said talks with the state delegates about up to $250,000 for the detention center. No word has been received about whether money will be available. He encourage council members to discuss the issue with delegation members.
In other business:
- Council passed third reading of an ordinance authorize Garner to enter into a lease with Rock Communications for space located at the ball field at 750 US-178 in Honea Path. The site will be used to locate a radio communications tower and a 10-foot-by-12-foot building.
- Council passed a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into a contract with Smith+Gardner Engineers for services related to expansion of the Abbeville County Landfill, not to exceed $50,000.
- One issue Garner brought is the county's use of three modules for county operations. It creates duplication and increases the chance of mistakes. One slip of a finger is the difference between $1M and $100,000. County officials have gone through the budget and found extra zeroes. Nothing in the current system prevents it from happening.
- He advises replacing the entire system, one which permits communication between various departments. Such a system could cost from $250,000 to $300,000.