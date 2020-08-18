NINETY SIX — It’s not every day governments get to advocate for lowering taxes to help raise money, but Greenwood Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas made that pitch Monday at a Ninety Six Town Council meeting.
The Local Option Sales Tax is an additional 1% sales tax on all retail goods sold in Greenwood County, including groceries. But the majority of funds raised by this tax must be used to reduce property taxes across the county, Thomas said.
For every $1 collected, $0.71 goes to property tax reduction, while the remaining $0.29 are distributed to municipalities to use in their general funds.
The LOST referendum question will appear on the November general election ballot, and voters will have the chance to decide whether they’d like to increase the sales tax in Greenwood County by a penny per dollar in order to fund property tax credits.
Thomas explained to council and the about a dozen others who attended the Ninety Six meeting at the Depot that while the sales tax goes up with LOST, officials predict the savings in property taxes far outweigh the increase in spending.
“I can tell you, not a lot of people are going to spend that much,” he said.
At boostgreenwood.com, people can even use a tool to enter the tax value of their property and calculate how much they would save if LOST passes. Thomas emphasized that because it increases sales tax, visitors help carry the burden of lowering residents’ property taxes.
“For me, personally, that’s the biggest selling point right there,” he said. “If somebody’s going to come in and spend money and help reduce my property taxes, I’m all for it.”
The property tax reduction also applies to personal property taxes, such as vehicle taxes.
The other part of LOST’s funding is the portion that goes to municipal general funds. In its first year, Thomas said the tax will likely provide about $39,000 in additional revenue for Ninety Six.
A resident asked Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe if he and council could share how they intend to use the funds, and Rowe said he wants to follow the wishes of residents. He wanted to hear from the townspeople before deciding whether to use the funds toward further property tax relief or in other ways that might benefit the town.
Former town clerk and treasurer Mary Ann Goodman asked Thomas about how LOST would interact with existing property tax exemptions, such as the homestead exemption, and he said LOST applies on top of other tax reductions.
In other news:
- Members of the Ninety Six Mill Village Association spoke out about repeated complaints of houses with unattended lawns and porches crowded with items. As these violate existing ordinances, the association members wanted to see what the town would do to enforce the laws on the books. Rowe said he’d move forward with putting in place a mechanism to process formal complaints and deal with ordinance violations.
- Town Council rescinded a livestock permit they previously issued after receiving multiple complaints regarding animals on Main Street East.
- Council voted to table discussions about signing an agreement with an accounting software company while they explore options to use the town’s existing software more effectively.