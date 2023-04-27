Students at McCormick High School will be going to prom this weekend a little more mindful of what could go wrong if they drive distracted or impaired.
“The outcome is we’re hoping to show the senior class that this could happen, this could be reality,” said Maj. Melvin Brock with the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.
Seniors and juniors watched as a handful of their classmates, along with law enforcement and first responders acted out a fake, head-on car wreck that included two students being arrested for drunken driving and possession of drugs. The fake wreck also included two fatalities.
State Transport Police brought a simulation that showed students what it is like to drive impaired or distracted.
Shelonda Fuller, director of Chief Academy, the district’s alternative school, said the event shows students the consequences of their actions and the involvement of their classmates makes it more real for them.
“We see so many students that take prom as an opportunity to go out and have too much fun, and it’s the illegal type of fun that really they’re not mature enough to understand the consequences of those bad decisions, so we want to make it real for them,” Fuller said.
McCormick High principal Gena Wideman said the school loves its children and wants to make sure they are given every bit of information they can have to avoid wrecks from happening. She said she wants them to understand that texting or drinking and driving are not necessary to enjoy prom.
“Your life is more important than texting,” she said.
