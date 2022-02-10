ABBEVILLE — Partying hearty means millions.
At least that’s what studies have shown the Opera House and local festivals mean to Abbeville.
The Opera House presented 43 shows in 2021, City Manager Blake Stone said at Wednesday’s virtual Abbeville City Council meeting. The shows resulted in an estimated $300,000 in visitor spending. The overall impact on the economy was estimated at $1 million, which includes renovation work on the building.
The Hogs & Hens and Spring festivals had an estimated impact of more than $800,000, the study indicated. Up to 18,000 people attended the festivals. In total, the events moved $1.8 million to the city.
More than 80% of attendees to the Opera House came from outside the 29620 zip code and about 57% of that figure came from outside the Lakelands area, according to the study.
Shows included 22 professional performances, 13 local shows and one live play that was presented seven times. Up to 7,000 people attended the shows.
The success of the Opera House’s season is more impressive given that the area is still dealing with COVID-19. Performances from January to May 2021 were cut from full capacity to accommodate state, federal and local laws and to provide a safe environment. The theater also did not perform shows in July when new carpeting and seating were installed.
Given the expected cut of COVID-19 restrictions, the Opera House could increase its economic impact by up to 25% and attendance at performances could rise to 9,000.
The Opera House’s impact also shows in tax collections. In 2021, the hospitality tax collection hit a record high and accommodations taxes hit their second highest point on record.
During the Hogs & Hens Festival, nearly 55% of food vendors sold out. Attendance was estimated by 6,000 people. The study indicated that attendance was lower from the previous festival. That was attributed to COVID-19.
Businesses reported increased revenues during the festival. One retail business reported a 140% increase over a regular non-festival weekend; a restaurant reported a 14% increase in business. The study indicated that only 30% of businesses open during the festival provided information.
Most sales occurred during the afternoons. Saturday’s sales can partly be attributed to a sanctioned wine walk, according to the study.
In other business:
The city received the Bundy Award for Tourism from the state. Stone said the award was given for the city’s work on revitalization of the Opera House. It will be placed in the lobby.
The council passed second reading of a resolution authorizing rezoning of property from residential to highway commercial. The property is roughly an 8-acre lot at 829 E. Greenwood St. Stone said the owner requested the zoning change to make the property easier to sell.
The council passed first reading of an ordinance to update polling locations. Updated sites are the Abbeville Civic Center, the Abbeville County Courthouse, the Abbeville County Administrative Complex and the Abbeville County Fire Department headquarters.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to buy property at 104 W. Pickens St. from 485 LLC for $200,000. Stone said the money will come from the general fund. The property will permit relocation of the police department. If approved, work will be done on the property. Stone said a rough design will be presented at the next council meeting.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to update the code of ordinances, boards and commissions. The changes will have the city manager or a designee serve on the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Board, and that members of the board should have leadership experience in community organizations and nonprofits.
Council passed a resolution to allocate money to the Abbeville County Library for extension of free Wi-Fi in the Court Square area and development of alternative learning and creativity space. The library requested $10,000.
Council approved a memorandum of understanding to let the Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct training in the city. Training is to be low-impact and low visibility and will not involve direct contact with civilians. Local law enforcement will be informed in advance of training sessions.
