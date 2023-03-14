That’s what Betsy Royal, overdose education and Naloxone distribution coordinator for Cornerstone, said about the partnership between Cornerstone and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. After seeing a trend in the area, the two agencies were asked if they would be interested in participating.
The program, offered by the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, will teach newly released inmates from the Greenwood County Detention Center how to use Naloxone, known to most as Narcan, and how to help first responders identify signs of an overdose.
When inmates are booked into the jail, they will watch a video about what an overdose can look like. Before their release, they will rewatch the video.
“The goal is to get Narcan into as many hands as possible in the community,” Royal said. “Narcan has really become a first aid tool and should really fall in line with CPR and AED. It gives the person a second chance at life.”
Narcan is a temporary reversal medication, and when a person is experiencing an overdose time is crucial, Royal said.
“Fentanyl is our biggest problem here. Narcan only lasts for about 60 to 90 minutes. There is a chance that after 60 to 90 minutes that fentanyl can resettle,” she said.
While there will be some who choose to abuse Narcan, Royal compared it to someone who might be overweight but is still making poor food choices.
“You still want to get them help. The important thing is that we have this tool and help people take a step in the right direction,” she said.
It is open to anybody being released, but no one is required to participate. Royal has found that if she has something tangible to put in front of someone, most people will do it. It’s also an opportunity to put Cornerstone’s number in everyone’s hands for themselves or for someone they know, she said.
The Index-Journal did not receive a response from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office when asked for comment on the program.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.