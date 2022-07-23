Four people, four stories, have one thing in common: successful completion of the drug court program offered through the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
It’s an intense, 18-20-month program, but graduates can have their guilty pleas vacated and walk away with a clean record.
Nick Zarnowski and his wife, Ashton, met during the recovery process and graduated from the program in March and June of 2021, respectively.
“For myself, it was kind of a last option,” Ashton said. “I would be dead. I had just gotten that far off track — my husband as well.”
If it weren’t for drug court, Nick said he would be dead or in jail. He and Ashton are both involved in the 12-step program and are active in their church. They keep each other accountable and on the right track.
“It saved my life. … We give all the glory to God. We got our strength from Him and that’s really all it is,” he said.
“I could not have done it without the support of my family. They never left my side,” Ashton said.
Ashton and Nick both credited Jami Steifle, then director of the program, with being a “godsend for both of us.” The program is now under the direction of Michael Cox who is also an investigator.
When Taylor Pierpont went through the drug court program, she was trying to make a change in her life. She partied as a teen, was drinking and doing drugs. In 2016, she was arrested shortly after finding out she was pregnant with her daughter, Raelynn. Wanting to make a change, she went to KRP Recovery before going through drug court.
“I really just started over. Jami Steifle was very helpful. She was the mother figure I never had. They weren’t just people who wanted me to be in drug court and get through, they helped me get through it,” she said. “I knew I wanted things to be different and I didn’t want to let my daughter down. If it wasn’t for her and drug court, I probably wouldn’t have become sober.”
Pierpont heard the program was harsh, but thought she had a group of people who really cared about her.
“I remember starting that first week and thinking this is going to be a long 18 months. Jami talked to us like we were normal people. They didn’t talk to us like we were addicts,” she said.
Now five years sober, Pierpont said she has everything she’s always wanted — her daughter, a home, a car, a healthy relationship. And her main focus now is on being the best mom she can be to her daughter. Next spring, she plans to graduate from Piedmont Technical College with an associate degree in Human Services. She said after graduating she would like to be a social worker or help counseling others that struggle with addiction.
On the drug court program, she said: “It’s more than worth it. You have more respect for yourself because you made it through.”
And for one success story, who asked to remain anonymous, the program is helping her build a better life for herself and her family.
When she relapsed, she said she faced about a dozen charges, but was given the opportunity to go to drug court.
“The program was beneficial in that the people who ran it. There were people in the program who complained about having to take off work to take a drug test when we could be in jail,” she said.
She became sober on July 23, 2017 and graduated from the program in 2018. Now, she’s in school to become a realtor, something that might now have been possible had her charges been expunged off her records.
“I wouldn’t be able to take care of my family the way I can,” she said. “A lot of people when they first start getting into trouble, they think it’s the drugs, alcohol or whoever is coming down on them. The truth of the matter is it’s an illness and if it isn’t treated it isn’t going to get better. It’s an opportunity for people to get the treatment and help they need, but come out with a network, support and building a life for themselves,” she said.
To be eligible for the drug court program, prosecutors take a look at the dockets and screen individuals to see if they would be a good candidate for the program. For information on the program, contact Director Michael Cox at 864-942-8819.