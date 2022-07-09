Artist-Lander professor Doug McAbee begins drawing on his colleague's minivan, with permission, Friday morning outside of photographer-Lander professor Jon O. Holloway's Maxwell Avenue studio, during day two of South Carolina Festival of Discovery in Uptown Greenwood.
Artist-Lander professor Doug McAbee begins drawing on his colleague's minivan, with permission, Friday morning outside of photographer-Lander professor Jon O. Holloway's Maxwell Avenue studio, during day two of South Carolina Festival of Discovery in Uptown Greenwood.
Artist-Lander professor Doug McAbee took his free-handed drawing talents to a colleague’s minivan Friday — with permission, of course.
At about 10:45 a.m. Friday, McAbee busted out with black, oil-based markers and began adorning photographer and Lander professor Jon O. Holloway’s white, aging Toyota Sienna LE.
Holloway has nicknamed the 2004 model year minivan, “The Ghost” but it will definitely stand out in Lander campus parking after this weekend’s McAbee artwork.
“I thought it would make the world a happier place,” Holloway said. “I wanted to transform The Ghost into something new. ... The Ghost 2.0. If we had 20 of these around town it would transform the town.”
McAbee drew his imaginative, humorous drawings for which he is known. McAbee also does sculpture and murals.
“Jon (Holloway) called me and said, ‘Would you want to draw on this?’” McAbee said. “It’s a little bit lumpier than drawing on gallery walls usually is. It makes it a little more difficult. ... Jon told me he is going to have the van painted at some point. I’m placing drawings strategically and will fill in around that.”
McAbee said his drawings change over time, but a few constants are birds, snakes and whales, often representing land, water and sky, and the relationships amongst them.
“(The Ghost) is now a mobile art exhibit,” Holloway said.