Abbeville City Councilman Jim Grant faces a challenge from Matthew Gambrell for the District 8 seat. Both tout their abilities as problem solvers.
Matthew GambrellMany people say Abbeville is a good place to live. Gambrell wants to make sure they will have the option to move in.
He grew up in District 9 and has spent much of his life on Pinewood Circle. Running for council was something he had been tossing around for years. With his business experience and connections, Gambrell said he thinks he is well-suited for the role. After talking with local business owners and council members, it nurtured the sense that sitting on city council was where he needed to be.
Gambrell, a political newcomer, touts housing as one of his primary concerns.
Public housing is a huge project. Not so much low-income housing, but public housing, he said. If people go to most other cities and towns, they have townhouses, small subdivisions and apartment complexes. Abbeville doesn’t have much of that to offer. For people in their late 20s and early 30s, they don’t have many options.
Gambrell touted his experiences in the housing market as an example. In 2012, he bought a four-bedroom, 2½ bath ranch with 4 acres of land. It was too much house for him, he said, but there wasn’t much on the market. Then he bought a fixer-upper.
At the time, he said he might have been better off with a studio or a one-bedroom apartment. Abbeville has few options. Many properties in the city are contracted out before they even hit the market.
Gambrell said his Facebook page has up to five posts a day from people asking about two- or three-bedroom properties. “It’s a seller’s market, that’s for sure.”
Getting more people into Abbeville will address another concern for Gambrell. The city only has one grocery store, he said. It needs to get more. It’s supply and demand, the price of everything keeps going up. A lot of people go to Greenwood to shop because of the price increase.
Shoppers going out of town is not good for the city’s tax base, infrastructure or Abbeville as a whole, Gambrell said. The more money that is kept in town, the better for the constituents.
If the housing situation is solved and it brings more heartbeats into Abbeville County, the city absolutely can support a second grocery store, he said.
“I’m always available and it’s also very easily approachable and I’m a natural-born problem solver,” Gambrell said about why people should vote for him. “Today, people are looking for someone who is transparent, who will not only listen to their needs, problems or suggestions but who has a ‘take the bull by the horns attitude’ that they can get something done about it. I think I have those qualifications.”
“I’ve got the work ethic, I’ve got the know-how and I really feel like on the council ... I will be best suited for everything in the city, not just in the district,” he said.
Jim GrantGetting out into the community comes easily to Jim Grant. It’s a trait that has served him well during his first term representing District 8.
“I like talking to people. I want to find out who they are, what their concerns are and how we can work together to solve those problems,” he said.
Creation of a business directory was accomplished in his first year on the council. The directory, which is on the City of Abbeville website, is like a telephone book with information, social media pages and a brief description of local businesses. Grant said it took him three months to visit every business.
Grant also said he visits every grand opening he can, adding that he has had business owners tell him he is the first council member to visit their business.
Interests include attending meetings of Abbeville County Council. “I need to know what the county is doing to be able to do my job with the city,” he said. “I want to build relationships between the city and county councils which I feel enhances business for all citizens of Abbeville.”
His goals for Abbeville include getting more jobs, providing housing, improving roads and improving trash pickup.
One situation is a development at Chestnut and Washington streets. Grant said a firm bringing 60 apartments into the city. Those lots have been sitting for 30 years in a disarrayed state.
It’s a great thing because the city will have affordable housing on a dead spot of land, Grant said. Some people are concerned it’s going to be a low-income project. It’s affordable housing. It gives people a place to live in Abbeville where they don’t have to go to Greenwood.
Another problem is ancient water lines in parts of the city. The council is working on trying to get them replaced and repaired using different grants, he said. Mill Street is being done and McGowan is next on the list to replace the water lines.
Improved trash and debris pickup also are goals. Grant said trash services has always been a complaint with the city. The city uses roller carts with one-armed trash trucks that pick up the carts. Some families generate more trash and use a second can. Grant said he would like to see the fee for the second trash can be reduced.
“My heart is open to help people,” Grant said when asked about his qualifications to serve on the council. “When I vote on a subject, I’m not voting for myself, I’m voting for what is good for Abbeville and for what people want in Abbeville.”
“I think every person deserves to have a nice place to live, the freedom to come and go and to feel safe when doing it,” he said.