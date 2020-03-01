Through the Lakelands, election officials saw smooth sailing in running Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic presidential preference primary.
Weeks of preparation paid off — from training volunteers on the finer points of election law, familiarizing them with the new vote-marking devices and scanners to meticulously cataloging every piece of equipment.
“Everything’s running smooth, just the way you want it,” said Connie Moody, director of Greenwood County’s Voter Registration and Elections Department.
Voters were often surprised at how easy and quick the process was, said polling technician Richard London. Responsible for roaming between precincts, London spent part of his afternoon covering for the poll manager at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex as she went to have lunch.
“We need good people working the polls because we have so many people wanting to vote,” he said. “Everybody has been really thrilled about the new machines, they’re just amazed at how easy it works.”
Poll stayed open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, so volunteers working at the dozens of precincts throughout the Lakelands dedicated more than 12 hours of their day to help ensure a smooth election. At Angel Oaks Crossing 49, the precinct at Westview Middle School, Poll Manager Jim Ellis said he and a group of friends regularly volunteer.
“We get a good group together here,” he said. “Everyone enjoys seeing people come in to vote. That’s why we do it.”
He said normally there are more people in his group, but for some reason, volunteers were harder to come by this time around.
Another group of volunteers was running the Bee’s Ferry 002 precinct, located at the American Legion Post 221 building. Assistant Poll Manager Lillie Belcher said all the volunteers working there were family, and they try to volunteer as often as they can.
For others, the chance to be a part of the democratic process is also a chance to get out and meet new people. Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department Poll Manager Ian Gillespie said that’s why he first signed up to work polls in the 2012 election, and since then he’s been a regular.
“I just enjoy getting out into the community and meeting the people that come out,” he said.
While turnout varied from precinct to precinct, most reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day. London said he was impressed with what appeared to be good turnout, and regional numbers seemed to show that more voters cast their ballots in this primary than in 2016.
A problem-free primary is a good dry run for the new voting devices as the June primary and general election in November.