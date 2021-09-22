Are you pro-life? If so, do you support the preservation of life in all cases?
This question is often debated among pro-life and pro-choice camps: Can you be pro-life in some cases and not others, such as being for protecting the life of a fetus and then in favor of taking a life in the case of the death penalty for certain criminals?
Is it hypocritical when it comes to supporting “the sanctity of life,” or, at the least, is it a conflict in your belief system? What determines whose life is worth saving?
These are some of the questions the Index-Journal asked Lakelands lawmakers.
For state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, there is simply no debate.
“To me, it’s an easy issue,” McCravy said. “There’s absolutely no conflict. The person who has committed the heinous crime is guilty of doing that, and they can receive the consequences of their conscious actions. An unborn child is completely innocent. The unborn child has done nothing to harm anyone. The unborn child cannot murder anyone. The unborn child did not commit a heinous crime.”
McCravy said, in our jurisprudence, “we should not punish innocent people for someone else’s convenience or someone else’s wishes.”
He said there is “not even something to argue about.”
“You have an innocent, unborn child compared to a guilty, consciously criminal individual,” McCravy said. “There’s no comparison to me. It’s not even close.”
State Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, sees things differently. Parks, who is pro-choice, said abortion should be the decision of a woman.
“That’s her body,” Parks said. “I don’t think we should dictate it; however, I do not feel like the state should pay for abortions. But I feel like the woman should have the legal right to have an abortion, if she chooses to do so.”
Parks said her stance on the death penalty depends on what type of crime a person has committed.
“If it’s a real heinous crime, I could see doing the death penalty,” she said.
Parks said abortion and the death penalty are issues that have to be weighed separately and do not necessarily need to be aligned with each other.
“But I could see a conflict because those people who are pro-life claim that, at a certain stage, if you have an abortion, you are killing life,” Parks said. “And the death penalty takes a life.”
State Sen. Billy Garrett, R-Greenwood, said it’s a matter of “the killing of an innocent life” that shapes the beliefs that support his stances on abortion and the death penalty.
“Both the Bible and our law say you can’t kill someone unless you are defending yourself,” Garrett said. “So, the killing of an innocent life, in a civilized society, has to be punished. Now, it’s a question of public policy as to whether or not you incur the death penalty or not, and that is up to the Legislature. And the Legislature in South Carolina has made a decision in South Carolina that we are in favor of the death penalty.”
Garrett considers the death penalty to be “settled law ... until such time as the General Assembly allows the general populace to make a decision, either for or against the death penalty, by referendum.”
He said, with the abortion issue, it’s dealing with the same “constitutional issue dealing with life.”
“I think the innocent child has to be protected,” Garrett said. “Should anybody want to kill that life — especially after the heartbeat is detected — then I think that is as bad, honestly, as taking a life in the death penalty scenario. I think now that our science has grown to the point that we know that a child is viable, potentially, it is a human being and an innocent life, and we should not take an innocent life under any circumstances.
“In a government of laws, you have to restrict people, either because they want to kill people just because they want to kill people or abort people just because they want to abort people. That’s where I’m at at from a philosophical and legislative/public policy point of view.”
State Sen. Mike Gambrell, R-Anderson, said he doesn’t see a conflict in pro-life and pro-death penalty stances.
“Here’s why: The child who is in the womb has done nothing,” Gambrell said. “He’s as innocent a life as he can be. The person who is on death row, who has been sentenced to death, has broke one of God’s laws and man’s laws. It’s pretty simple for me. I don’t see any conflict at all.”