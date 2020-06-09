Polls open today at 7 a.m. across the Lakelands for the Democratic and Republican primaries. Voters should take note of a few changes.
Some voters will likely see the state’s new voting machines for the first time. These new machines are similar to the electronic machines that the state has used for two decades. One main difference is that voters will be receiving a paper ballot that these new machines will print the voter’s selections on.
Voters will receive the ballot back and will place it in another machine that counts it and stores the ballot.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters will use a cotton swab to touch the screen to make their selections. Swabs will be provided by poll workers who will be wearing masks and gloves.
It is also suggested that voters bring their own pens to sign with. If not, poll workers will have pens available that will be sanitized after each use. Social distancing will also be enforced at polling locations.
If a voter has received an absentee ballot and has not returned it to election officials, the voter must return their ballot by 7 p.m. to the voter registration office to have their vote counted.
Several polling locations have changed because of COVID-19 precautions and because of fewer poll workers. In Greenwood, a few locations that were normally located at nursing homes were moved to area schools.
Hope’s Ferry will vote at Westview Middle School.
Pebble Stone Way will vote at Mathews Elementary School.
Mimosa Crest will vote at Greenwood High School.
Parson’s Mill will vote at the Frank Russell Technology Center.
The Bradley precinct has been permanently changed to the new Bradley Fire Department.
The Graham’s Glen precinct will still vote at the Burton Center but voting has moved from the conference room to an outbuilding near the ball field. Signs and arrows will direct voters to where the voting machines will be located.
In Abbeville County, several precincts have been combined because of fewer poll workers. Abbeville 1, 2, 3, 4 and Lebanon will all vote at the Abbeville County Administration building at 903 W. Greenwood St.
Voters might be expecting more candidates and races to appear on these ballots. Only races in which two or more candidates filed for the same office from the same party will be listed.
Two federal races have primaries that will be on ballots today. On the Republican ballot, the choices for U.S. Senate are Duke Buckner, incumbent Lindsey Graham, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds. If one of these candidates receives more than 50% of the ballots, he will face Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison in November.
On the Democratic ballot, the choices for the 3rd Congressional District are Hosea Cleveland and Mark D. Welch. The winner will face Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan in the general election.
There are two advisory questions on the Republican ballot:
— Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?
A yes vote is for registration by party while a no vote is for keeping the current system.
The second advisory question on the Republican ballot is:
— Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?
A yes vote would be in favor of eliminating multiple entries of the same name on ballots when a candidate is the nominee of more than one party. Only one name would appear for a candidate nominated by petition or more than one party.
A no vote would support how names are currently placed on ballots.
Also in the Lakelands, Republican voters will be choosing their nominee for state Senate in the general election. In District 10, which covers parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are Billy Garrett and Bryan Hope. The winner of this race will face the Democratic nominee, incumbent Floyd Nicholson, in the general election.
In District 25, which covers parts of Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are incumbent Shane Massey and Susan J. Swanson. The winner will face Democratic nominee Shirley Green Fayson in November.
In District 26, which covers parts of Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington and Saluda counties, the GOP choices are Perry Finch and Chris Smith. The winner will face the Democratic nominee, incumbent Nikki Setzler.
There is only one state House GOP primary in the Lakelands. In District 42, which covers parts of Laurens and Union counties, the GOP choices are Melinda Inman Butler and incumbent Doug Gilliam.
In Greenwood County, there are four choices in the GOP primary for sheriff. They are Chad Cox, Matt Emery, incumbent Dennis Kelly and John Long. The Republican nominee will face Democratic nominee and former Sheriff Tony Davis in November.
In Laurens County, there are four choices in the GOP primary for sheriff: Ricky Chastain, Jarvis Reeder, incumbent Don Reynolds and Ted Richardson.
In the GOP primary race for Laurens County Clerk of Court, there are two choices: Mary Laurens Powers and Michelle Simmons.
In McCormick County, the Democratic primary for sheriff is between Tim Kelly and Wallace Fitzgerald Middleton. The winner will face the Republican nominee, incumbent Clarke Stearns.
In Saluda County, the Democratic primary for sheriff is between Chris Cockrell and incumbent John C. Perry. The winner will face Republican nominee Josh Price in the general election.
There are also a number of county council races across the Lakelands.
In Abbeville County, there are two GOP choices in the County Council District 4 race: Billy Norris and incumbent Harold Prince.
In the Abbeville County Council District 5 race, there are two choices: James McCord and incumbent Kristi Smith.
In McCormick County, there are two choices in the GOP primary for County Council District 3: Chuck Cook and John H. Gray.
In the GOP primary for Laurens County Council District 2, there are two choices: Luke Rankin and incumbent Joe Wood.
In the Laurens County Council District 7 GOP primary, there are two choices: Brenda Stewart and David Tribble. The winner will face Democratic incumbent David Pitts in the general election.
In Laurens County, the Democratic primary for County Council District 6 is between incumbent Diane Byrd Anderson and Arthur Lee Philson Jr.
In Saluda County, there are two county council races appearing on the GOP primary ballot.
In the District 2 race, there are two choices: Jack Atkinson and Wayne Grice.
In the District 4 race, there are three choices: Carey Bedenbaugh, incumbent Jones Butler and Gary Therrell.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If a no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in a multi-candidate race, a runoff will take place on June 23. The general election is Nov 3.