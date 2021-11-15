Teamwork and sweat revitalized Grace Street Park.
Up to 15 volunteers grabbed lawn tools in the effort led by the Greenwood Parks and Trails Foundation.
A lot of people don’t know the parks are not maintained by the city, said Ann Butler, a Foundation member. Work is done by volunteers. They gather once a month on Saturdays.
At least 10 people milled around when work started at 9 a.m. Throughout the morning, others drifted in.
People quickly attended to various jobs, including weeding, raking, shoveling and spreading mulch, weatherizing wooden benches and clearing trails with leaf blowers. Many tools used on cleanup days are brought by volunteers, Butler said.
“It’s always a mystery how many people will come to those these things,” said Tod Kenney, a Foundation board member. He was one of the people who arrived early to set up tools for volunteers. Once everyone was out on assignment, he took a leaf blower and hit the trails.
Volunteers ranged from ages 18 to 90. Students from the Black Student Union and Active Minds Club at Lander University spread throughout the park once assignments were made. A few residents showed up to take a rake or a shovel.
“That’s the beauty of the park,” Butler said. “It brings people together.”
Cameron Jones agreed. A resident of Aiken and Lander student, he shoveled mulch and worked on a sand pit at the playground area. He volunteered because “this is our home from home.”
People should have seen the place 15 years ago, said Abby Cleland, volunteer and a person who regularly walks at the park. It was all fenced in and overgrown. She recalled a story told at the park’s opening by a former high school principal. He told of having to climb over the fence and push through overgrowth to look for youths who were skipping school.
A lot has changed. Cleland said she feels safe walking at the park. “I see people of all ages, races and even hear languages I don’t recognize.”
One of the things people say to her is, “I had no idea there is such a beautiful place” in Greenwood.
As volunteers scattered, visitors dropped by for a walk and to let their children burn off energy on the trails while trying to play with the ducks. Butler expressed satisfaction with the sight, noting that the kids are away from electronic devices. “That’s a big thing for me.”
Grace Park is a high-use area, Butler said. It experiences little vandalism, which indicates that visitors take care of it.
Some visitors get more than they bargained for. Butler recalled working at the park and smelling a distinct odor. She found two youths sitting on what they must have thought was a secluded bench smoking pot. She put them to work moving heavy concrete benches around. “They were good sports about it,” she recalled.
The Foundation receives money from the rental of pavilions at the city’s parks. Other funds come from donations and events such as the recent Ales for Trails 5K that was organized by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals.
Goals for the Foundation include setting up an adopt-a-space program for agencies to maintain sections of the park. So far, two groups have done so and others have expressed an interest.
People or agencies interested in helping the Foundation can contact Butler at abutler@lander.edu.