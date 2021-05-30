After a crazy year, Abbeville High School graduates are assured of one thing: They can handle anything.
Seniors lined up Saturday at Lander University to receive their diplomas.
“It’s been a cool four years,” Malachi Wilson said. “It’s been an amazing adventure, but everything has to end.”
One of Wilson’s favorite memories is his work with the football team, especially the 2018 football state championship team.
“We were all brothers. We stuck together and we pulled it out,” he said.
He plans to go to Augusta University to study cybersecurity. His mother, Thalondra Jones, was proud to say that Wilson has received a scholarship from Ingles, where he works.
He did great. He overcame challenges with the pandemic, dealing with technology and continued to work. Wilson worked at Ingles on the frontlines. Jones recalled Wilson saying “the community needs food and I’m gonna help.” He didn’t have to do that, she said.
“I’m proud of him, Jones said.
“It’s been an experience, I can say that much,” Jake Adams said of his four years of study and work on the football team. He showed off two football rings, along with his class ring. “It’s friends who turned into family.”
His teachers always said “never look back; always look forward toward your dreams.” Adams’ dream is going to Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to major in nursing.
A solemn memory is a plastic bracelet he and other seniors wore. It was in remembrance of a classmate who committed suicide as a freshman. Emblazoned on the bracelet was the classmate’s name and the telephone number of a suicide hotline in case seniors met anyone they believed might be at risk.
Students weren’t the only ones facing an ending. Cherri Smith wandered through the crowd of seniors, fussing over collars and caps, aligning sashes and giving last-minute advice and encouragement, such as “You look like an intelligent graduate now.” The physical education teacher and former coach is retiring after serving in education for 33 years.
She looked on the bright side. As a Lander graduate, Smith said it was fun to be back.
Both salutatorian Anna Smith and valedictorian Matthew Hughes acknowledged the difficulties fellow students faced as they dealt with the pandemic and procedures set up to account for it, such as logging onto computers to do their classwork and dealing with masks and face shields.
Smith said they overcame the struggles and Hughes said “After masks and COVID, this class can handle anything that is thrown at it.”