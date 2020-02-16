This wasn’t your typical celebrity visit on behalf of a politician.
Actors Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover, who were joined by Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, had plenty to say. They didn’t come to Greenwood just to smile, shake some hands and take a few pictures.
They first toured the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site before speaking to an enthusiastic crowd at the Brewer Complex. It was all set up by the campaign for Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Glover and Sanders were moved while listening to historical site Director Chris Thomas talk about the life of Mays.
Mays, a Greenwood County native, was a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who is credited with laying the intellectual foundations of the civil rights movement. Mays taught and mentored influential activists, including Martin Luther King Jr., and was president of Morehouse College for nearly 20 years.
“That really did something to our souls and our spirits,” Turner said. “It is making it even more important to do the work that we do. And it’s really good now and then to walk down memory lane, especially because it’s Black History Month, and to learn about a man who refused to bow his head and stood strong. I remember the director saying he (Mays) wasn’t praying to a God who saw him as inferior, and I think that’s a powerful message at this time. So, I’m feeling full right now.”
Running about 30 minutes late to speak to those gathered at the Brewer Complex, the group took their time and opened the floor for questions. There were no typical stump speeches. Both actors and the state senator responded to myriad questions for about an hour and 15 minutes.
Questions ranged from the state of the economy to health care and to thoughts about President Donald Trump.
An undecided voter said he is most concerned about having a candidate who can unify the country. He wanted to know what Sanders would do to make that happen.
“Sen. Sanders is the candidate to unify this country, without a doubt,” Glover said, “because of his own past history from his earliest stage and what he’s done at every stage in his career.”
Glover said it was radical change that brought about the civil rights movement and that, today, “we see this progression of leadership in that sense.”
“We know that within that progression of leadership, the possibility of change comes,” Glover said. “We understand where we are by virtue of what has happened in the past, and we understand where we need to go by what is happening at this particular moment and the crisis that we are in at this moment.”
Glover said Sanders can connect people and bring consensus around critical issues.
Sarandon said that, no matter what you call yourself — Democrat or Republican — “what we want for our kids is all the same.
“People want health care and they want a good education,” Sarandon said. “In listening to people, he (Sanders) has no ego. He has a purpose, and his purpose is to help everybody. If you look at surveys, he’s one of the most respected politicians in America.”
She said Sanders is “authentic” and will listen to problems and won’t ignore people until “four more years when it’s time to hit that button again.
“What he says is what he means, and that’s why he’s been so consistent,” Sarandon said. “The same stuff he says now is what he’s fought for his entire life. People are tired of politicians making promises.”
Sarandon said she came to listen to concerns because she cares about the country, and she plans to take the concerns back to Sanders.
“He’s going to fight for them because that’s the moral thing to do,” Sarandon said.
One person in attendance asked how Sanders plans to overcome the “socialist” label he has gotten. Sarandon explained that we already have plenty of Democratic socialism in the country, including Medicare, Medicaid, road maintenance and fire and police protection, among other things. A young person asked how he could explain to his conservative parents why aspects of Democratic socialism — specifically Medicare for all — aren’t that bad.
Sarandon gave an example of a person experiencing a home fire. She asked if anyone would want the firefighters to show up first with an invoice before they put out the blaze.
Turner said people fought President Franklin D. Roosevelt over Social Security and Lyndon B. Johnson over Medicare.
“The elites of that day did the same thing to FDR that they are doing to Sen. Sanders,” Turner said. “It is time for the everyday body politic to bend to the will of the people in this nation. The elites are the ones pedaling that this is socialism. Democratic socialism is nothing but government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Turner said universal health care should be a given in an industrialized nation, and that people shouldn’t have to fight with insurance companies over what care is covered.
Turner said Sanders supporters need to have a serious conversation with former President Obama supporters who voted for Trump in 2016.
“We have to persuade them that the movement and the direction we’re trying to go in is the right one,” Turner said.
As for income inequality, Turner asked, “Whose side are you on? The ultra-wealthy or are you with the 500,000 people who sleep without a roof over their head every night.”
Sarandon said many companies pay zero in federal taxes, and by taxing them, “this is how he (Sanders) is going to pay for college debt and pay for health care.”
Turner said that four years ago many people thought Sanders was radical.
“He’s not radical,” she said. “He’s right on time. The entire democratic debate in animated by his positions.”
An immigrant asked what Sanders plans to do about immigration reform.
“First of all, he’s going to undo all the executive orders that President Donald J. Trump has signed,” said Turner, nothing that Sanders’ father was an immigrant from Poland.
A transgender woman asked about Sanders’ views on the LGBTQ community.
“All of the civil rights and civil liberties that everybody should be entitled to in this country, Sen. Sanders is going to uphold those rights,” Turner said. “We need elected leaders on all levels of government that will prioritize this and make sure that all people in this nation, no matter their sexual orientation or identity, have the freedom to express themselves as they see fit.”
Sarandon said “everyone deserves a life of dignity.”
“He creates an atmosphere of love,” she said of Sanders.
Sarandon pushed back against Trump’s claims that the economy is working for everyone.
“The bulk of this country is not taking part in that good economy,” she said. It isn’t trickling down. It has never trickled down.”