The Freshwater Coast Community Foundation is granting $15,000 to Preservation South Carolina, for the development of educational and cultural programming, connected to the historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville, through Preservation SC’s Sacred Spaces program.
“We are being granted by the foundation $5,000 per year for three years,” said Mike Bedenbaugh, Preservation South Carolina executive director. “The idea is for us to be able to supply teachers with materials where they build whole lesson plans around them. We see this launching once we get the church open, presumably this fall.” Bedenbaugh made the announcement Friday.
The Freshwater Coast Community Foundation, established in 2014, serves Abbeville and McCormick counties and the Starr/Iva portion of Anderson County. Its collection of funds, from a range of donors, reflect a number of charitable interests.
Anna LaGrone, Sacred Spaces program coordinator for Preservation South Carolina, is developing curriculum for grades three through 12, using South Carolina state education standards.
“I have related aspects of Trinity’s history to a variety of state education standards,” LaGrone said. “For instance, I’m working on a packet for eighth grade that focuses on Abbeville’s role in secession and the lives of people such as John C. Calhoun, Armistead Burt and General (Samuel) McGowan. These are big Abbeville names, but they also have ties to Trinity (Episcopal.) These issues are sensitive and I don’t want anyone to think that we are glorifying certain aspects of the past, but I think we can learn from that. Additional educational materials focus on enslaved communicants at Trinity, some of whom went on to become ordained.”
Those wishing to find out more about educational materials and potential field trip opportunities for 2021 can email LaGrone at anna@restoretrinity.org. She said weddings are also being booked at the church, as part of a way to build a sustainable revenue stream for the church’s congregation, to be able to maintain it moving forward, once Preservation South Carolina’s restoration efforts for the church are complete.
“It’s so important to me that people be aware of the history around them, even in a small town like Abbeville,” LaGrone said. “It has played an important role in our nation’s history. Some of the landmarks here may be old buildings, but these are also cornerstones in the community for educational and cultural purposes.”