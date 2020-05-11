For five years, Bob Staton served as president of Presbyterian College, but his tenure will be coming to an end Dec. 31.
Staton became the college’s 18th president in July 2015.
“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve my alma mater as a trustee, as a member of its staff, and since 2015 as its president, for I know how important realizing the promise of PC is in shaping students like me to live meaningful lives,” Staton wrote in an email to the college’s students, faculty and staff.
A crowning achievement for Staton is the introduction of “The Promise of PC” strategic plan that included various new initiatives geared toward increasing strategic growth, student success, valuing others and sharing the college’s story. The renovation of Neville Hall and numerous other campus buildings are products of Staton’s plan.
New graduate programs in physician assistant studies and occupational therapy have been added under Staton’s leadership.
“PC’s motto — while we live, we serve — resonates profoundly with (wife Phyllis and I),” Staton also said in the email. “We are grateful beyond words for the time we have shared with you as we’ve worked together to realize PC’s promise for students now and in years to come.”
The college’s Board of Trustees has appointed Trustee Holbrook Raynal as chair of the presidential search committee.