South Carolina’s state legislators were back at work Tuesday in Columbia, as the 125th General Assembly convened for the start of its first regular session.
Alongside a last-minute curve ball from the state Supreme Court, which struck down the state’s six-week abortion ban, legislators have a slew of priorities they’re ready to address. Prefiled legislation are bills lawmakers file before the session begins, so their fellow elected officials can begin considering the language of the bill and negotiating their positions on them.
Lakelands legislators prefiled 14 bills, although state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, was a standout, having affixed his name to 74 bills in the prefiling period, mostly as a cosponsor of other lawmakers’ introduced bills.
The big holdover from last year is abortion legislation. While the Supreme Court was mulling the 6-week ban, the legislature had a special session last year to try and craft a bill both houses could agree on in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. No bill emerged, as friction between Senate and House holdouts ground the process to a halt over various exemptions and definitions.
Heading into this year’s sessions, both bodies had a bill prefiled to restrict abortion access. McCravy introduced H.3552, a bill that would ban abortion outright in South Carolina, with exceptions only for situations that pose a substantial risk of death or physical impairment of the pregnant person. It notably does not include the rape and incest exemptions that were hotly debated last year, though it does require that if a person becomes pregnant as the result of rape or incest, the other parent is responsible for the cost of mental health counseling along with child support and half the pregnancy expenses.
McCravy is the primary sponsor, and the bill has garnered more than three dozen cosponsors, including Greenwood’s newest representative, Republican Daniel Gibson.
“When we talk about the health and well-being of our people, it starts with the unborn, but it doesn’t end there,” McCravy said.
Sen. Billy Garrett, R-McCormick, introduced the Senate bill, S.240, which maintains the rape and incest exemptions in its ban — so long as the abortion is performed or induced in the first trimester. It also provides an exemption for fatal fetal anomalies, although it differs from the six-week ban by defining “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” as when tests can detect a chemical used to trigger common at-home pregnancy tests.
Both abortion ban bills would make violation of the ban a felony, with a maximum punishment of two years in jail and $10,000 for providing an abortion.
Other bills introduced by local legislators center on children’s healthcare, child care, custody and other family issues.
H.3485, backed by more than 30 legislators including McCravy and Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, is styled as the “Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act.” It aims to give parents the final say in what their children learn in schools, among other things.
The bill requires schools to disclose and allow parents to review all educational and learning materials, and to provide ways for parents to withdraw their children from any instruction the parent objects to dealing with “gender roles or stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships,” or any material they think questions their sexual, moral or religious beliefs and practices.
H.3481, backed by Rep. Craig Gagnon, R-Abbeville, and Jones, among dozens of others, adds a presumption to child custody agreements that the time-sharing schedule will be about equal between parents. If the court determines otherwise, it has to consider other factors and support the decisions with an explanation of why an equal time distribution isn’t in the child’s best interest.
Jones introduced a bill, H.3551, that bans the prescription and practice of several forms of gender-affirming care for minors whose perception of their gender does not align with their sex assigned at birth. This includes a ban on prescribing puberty-blocking medication that delays puberty, prescribing hormone replacement therapy or performing a number of gender-affirming surgeries.
This bill, backed by McCravy, Gibson and about 30 other representatives, makes providing these treatments misconduct and grounds for possible revocation of a provider’s ability to practice medicine.
It also bans nurses and school officials from withholding information about a child who expresses that their perception of gender is inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth. That would require school staff to disclose to parents if a student confides in them that they are transgender or gender-nonconforming.
Criminal justice reform is an evergreen issue, with both bodies prefiling bills codifying the crime of trafficking fentanyl — an opiate responsible for rampant overdose deaths throughout the country. A constitutional carry bill in the House would further enshrine an individual’s right to carry a firearm. One of several bond reform bills would give people convicted of certain crimes while out on pretrial release on bond an additional five-year sentence.
“We’ve got about four bills to look at that, strengthen bail and bond reform, and cut down on violent crime,” McCravy said.